The Historical Construction Equipment Association (HCEA) is holding its 36th Annual International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition. The show will be held at the HCEA's National Construction Equipment Museum, 16623 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, Ohio, from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, 2022, and is open to the public.

The show features live demonstrations of antique construction machinery powered by horses or mules, steam, electricity, gas and diesel. Equipment and vehicles built or powered by International Harvester are being featured, along with the National Construction Equipment Museum's unique collection of more than 180 machines. Many of the machines being shown were built in Ohio communities, including Marion, Galion, Lorain, Euclid, Cleveland and Columbus.

Members of the Black Swamp Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society will be showing their vintage trucks on Saturday, and they'll be joined by members from other chapters in the area. The show also includes an exhibit of antique farming machinery owned by members of Power of Yesteryear.

Other attractions include hit and miss engines, historical displays, memorabilia vendors and a huge sandpile for the kids to play in.

All owners of antique construction equipment, trucks and engines are encouraged to bring their machines for display; past shows have had equipment from as far away as California. The last HCEA show in Bowling Green had almost 400 exhibits.

Show hours are Friday, 9:00 to dark; Saturday, 9 to 5; Sunday, 9 to 3. Admission per person 16 or over is $10.00 daily or $20.00 for a weekend pass. Under 16 is free. All proceeds go to HCEA's operating fund, to help it fulfill its mission of preserving for public education the history of the construction, surface mining and dredging equipment industries.

For more information, call 419/352-5616, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.hcea.net.

