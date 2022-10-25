The Historical Construction Equipment Association's 36th annual International Convention & Old Equipment Exposition was held at the National Construction Equipment Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio, Sept. 23 to 25, 2022.

Despite a weather scare and high diesel prices affecting how many machines were brought in, the show was a great success.

Several thousand attendees from all over the United States and several other countries enjoyed perfect weather on Friday and Saturday. Approximately 120 antique machines and vehicles were brought in from as far away as New England, Louisiana and Colorado, joining the museum's fleet of 185 machines and additional modern equipment.

The show featured major reassembly of the Museum's Terex 33-15 Titan 170-ton capacity end dump. The work was done entirely with donated labor and loaned equipment. Two local contractors provided crane and operator services valued at $25,000.

It also featured the debut of the museum's newly restored Manitowoc 3500 dragline and the first use of its new late 1960s Cat dirt spread — a D9G pushloader, two 631B motor scrapers and a 631B water wagon, all immaculately restored, donated and transported from New Jersey by the Mahan Collection Foundation.

Many other rare and unusual construction and agricultural machines, trucks, cars, engines and military vehicles were shown.

The museum will again host the show in 2023, on Sept, 22 to 24.

For more information, visit www.hcea.net.



The big moment, as a Link-Belt HTC86100 and Grove RT880E lower the Titan’s dump bed into place. The Taylor 26-ton forklift assisted one crane in rolling the bed into lifting position after its halves were welded together. (HCEA Archives photo)



The museum’s newly restored 1942 Manitowoc 3500 dragline at work. (HCEA Archives photo)



Earthmoving 1960s style as the D9G sets to work pushing an Allis-Chalmers 260 while one of the 631Bs swings into the cut. All are owned by the museum. (HCEA Archives photo)



Doing it the old-fashioned way! A 1918 Russell & Company 30/90 traction engine is pulling two 1920s Baker Maney D wheeled scrapers and a 1929 Galion Leaning Wheel E-Z Lift No. 10 pull grader. (HCEA Archives photo)



