HCET students worked on this crane with a 46-ft. to 151-ft. 4-section, full-power boom and a gross vehicle weight nearing 118,000 lbs., or close to 60 tons. (Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company photo)

The Heavy Construction Equipment Technology (HCET) program at Dakota County Technical College (DCTC) partnered with Hayden-Murphy to offer HCET students a weeklong training opportunity to work on a Grove GMK 5150B crane donated by Vic's Crane & Heavy Haul.

Dale Schultz, a technical service representative at the Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company based in Bloomington, Minn., has more than 25 years of experience in the heavy equipment maintenance industry.

Schultz is GMK (Grove All-Terrain Cranes) certified and an authority on the technical service of mobile hydraulic cranes. Grove manufactures some of the largest heavy equipment in the world.

Schultz was instrumental in arranging for HCET students to have a full week to work on a five-axle, all-terrain crane with a 46-ft. to 151-ft. 4-section, full-power boom and a gross vehicle weight nearing 118,000 lbs., or close to 60 tons.

Hayden-Murphy is partnering with the HCET program to ensure students are receiving industry-standard training.

"We need technicians and helping the students get current info is important," said Schultz. "We do hands-on repairs with students to pass on our knowledge."

When asked about the challenges mechanics have when working on large, heavy equipment, Shultz there are quite a few.

"You can't set up in a shop, which means weather and job conditions vary from dry ground to a foot of mud, making repairing cranes difficult. You need to have the correct tools and knowledge when you get to a down piece of equipment."

The responsibility of the job can also be challenging.

"Having whole crews relying on you to get the crane repaired so they aren't standing around or getting sent home can be very stressful," he said. "You also have to deal with risk of accidents or injury because most of the time you are by yourself doing repairs."

For more information, visit dctc.edu and hayden-murphy.com.

HCET Major Works at Hayden-Murphy While Going to College

Trentin Ludewig, 20, is earning his diploma in the Heavy Construction Equipment Technology (HCET) program at Dakota County Technical College (DCTC). Ludewig helps Tom Ledoux, ISD 917 heavy-duty truck instructor, on top of his HCET coursework.

On schedule to graduate this May, Ludewig also works 20 to 40 hours per week (sometimes more) as a heavy equipment technician at the Hayden-Murphy Equipment location in Minneapolis.

"I've worked on numerous pieces of equipment from our Wirtgen line to our all-terrain cranes, GMKs and lattice cranes," said Ludewig, who started at Hayden-Murphy more than 15 months ago. "The environment is great, my coworkers are great, and my bosses are great. It's easy to get along with anybody, and it's a relaxed place to work."

Ludewig is focusing his career goals on becoming a field technician or taking on a management role. He's interested in earning a management degree down the road, noting that the company sends employees to school for more advanced training.

When asked what advice he would give to those just starting their training, Ludewig was honest.

"If the old timer is trying to teach or tell you something, you better listen — common sense goes a long way," he said. "Don't be afraid to ask questions; some people might make fun of you, but it's better in the long run to ask. Don't be intimidated, but don't be cocky and act like you know everything."

