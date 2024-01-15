List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    HD Hyundai Teams Up With Google Cloud to Accelerate AI Innovation

    Mon January 15, 2024 - National Edition
    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment


    HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Ki-sun Chung (L) shakes hands with Philip Moyer, Google Cloud AI Business Global Vice President, who was also a guest speaker on the keynote at CES 2024.
    Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai
    HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Ki-sun Chung (L) shakes hands with Philip Moyer, Google Cloud AI Business Global Vice President, who was also a guest speaker on the keynote at CES 2024.

    HD Hyundai is partnering with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation using generative AI technology.

    The collaboration will introduce generative AI across Hyundai's core businesses, including its world-leading shipbuilding and top-ranking construction machinery businesses in Korea. Google Cloud will provide enterprise solutions like its Vertex AI platform to develop industry-specific AI applications.

    Starting in January 2024, the company will prioritize high-impact tasks like:

    • Building AI solutions tailored to each industry's needs
    • Creating AI-based platforms to enhance customer digital experiences
    • Training AI experts

    HD Hyundai has already piloted a Generative AI service for after-sales calls at its construction equipment division. The collaboration with Google Cloud commenced in July 2023. It plans to establish a long-term AI roadmap to lead digital and business innovation.

    Earlier moves to boost AI capabilities in-house include:

    • Launching an AI Center to develop custom generative AI
    • Partnering with POSCO on smart unmanned technology
    • Collaborating with Siemens on AI for smart shipyards

    HD Hyundai said, "Combining the vast data we have accumulated over the years with Google Cloud's generative AI technology will create great synergy. We will actively utilize AI to improve work efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction."




