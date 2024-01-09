Construction Equipment Guide
Tue January 09, 2024
HD Hyundai will showcase its technological innovation for future infrastructure construction that goes beyond time and space at CES 2024.
The company's 10,994-sq.-ft. booth, nearly twice the size of the booth at CES 2023, will be open Jan. 9 to 12 and is located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Exhibit 4517 in the West Hall.
The main theme HD Hyundai has set for this year is "Xite Transformation," a site vision which aims to solve pressing challenges humanity is facing such as safety, security, supply chain issues, climate change and more. To demonstrate this vision, the company's booth will be a living blueprint of what future construction sites will look like, including its proprietary autonomous technology.
The booth will highlight three main zones: Future Xite, Twin Xite and Zero Xite. An HD Hyundai expert will perform a remote control demonstration of a wheel loader located in Atlanta — nearly 2,000 mi. from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additionally, the booth will feature a remote control wheel loader simulator and a Virtual Reality Twin simulation where visitors can experience future construction sites in person.
A 60-ft.-high, 15-ft.-wide LED screen will display an autonomous job site that creates optimized operations and presents fleet and safe machine management features using analyzed site information collected through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies.
A 15-ft.-tall unmanned wheel excavator will greet visitors as they enter the booth. The excavator features a cabless design, a radar sensor and smart AAVM (All-Around View Monitoring) camera system that registers nearby obstacles and minimizes the potential for accidents while moving autonomously. It is also equipped with four individual wheels that enable the machine to climb steep hills and reduce the need for operators to work in harsh sites that may be potentially dangerous. These innovative enhancements designed with safety and efficiency in mind truly make the excavator a machine for the future.
With the technologies it is exhibiting at CES 2024, HD Hyundai is working to lead the construction industry by prioritizing opportunities in future technology fields like autonomous equipment that are still in the early stages of development.
HD Hyundai has been a top global player in advanced technologies and was the first to present 5G remote control across countries for construction equipment in 2018. In 2019, the company successfully demonstrated Concept-X, the comprehensive unmanned and automated construction site solution which oversees all operations at site from survey to fleet management.
A representative of HD Hyundai said, "Our booth at CES 2024 will let people see and experience different smart construction solutions for future sites in one single place and showcase our expertise in technological innovation for infrastructure construction that will shape a more sustainable future for humanity."
HD Hyundai Vice Chairman and CEO Kisun Chung will give a keynote speech at CES 2024 on Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. The keynote will be given at the Venetian hotel in the Palazzo Ballroom on Level 5. HD Hyundai is the only Korean company to speak at this year's keynote stage.