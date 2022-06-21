(L-R) are Gus Wilson, CFO; Paul Jones, branch manager; and Eric Hinshaw, senior vice president of sales and marketing. (Heavy Machines photo)

Heavy Machines LLC recently began breaking ground for a new location in Piperton, Tenn. The facility will sit on a 6-acre lot and will house both the corporate team and the staff and operations of its current Memphis branch.

The company hosted a ground breaking ceremony on June 7, with employees and company leaders, customers and members of the community attending. The new facility is expected to be completed within a year.

"We are very happy to begin the construction of our brand new location," said Gus Wilson, CFO at Heavy Machines LLC.

"Equipped with the latest technology and more space, this facility will allow us to serve our customers in the Memphis area even better. It was great to see such a great turnout at our ground breaking event. Everyone is excited and looking forward to construction and completion of the project."

The event featured local food, and a speech was given by Wilson. Several Liebherr and Link-Belt machines were displayed, including Link-Belt's famous Diggin' for a Cure Pink-Belt 145 X4 excavator. The Pink-Belt machine is a 15.2 metric ton hydraulic excavator that is painted pink to show support for breast cancer awareness. It was in route to an equipment show in Las Vegas and stopped by Heavy Machine's event on the way.

About Heavy Machines LLC

Heavy Machines LLC has been providing equipment and support for its customers since 1971. It is an authorized dealer of Liebherr, Link-Belt, Hitachi, Tana, Sakai, Dynapac, Diamond Z and numerous other heavy equipment brands. Heavy Machines currently operates nine locations throughout Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Maine, providing new and used machines, service, parts, and rentals.

For more information, visit www.heavymachinesllc.com.

