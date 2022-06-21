List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Heavy Machines LLC Breaks Ground for New Facility

Tue June 21, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Heavy Machines LLC


(L-R) are Gus Wilson, CFO; Paul Jones, branch manager; and Eric Hinshaw, senior vice president of sales and marketing. (Heavy Machines photo)
(L-R) are Gus Wilson, CFO; Paul Jones, branch manager; and Eric Hinshaw, senior vice president of sales and marketing. (Heavy Machines photo)
(L-R) are Gus Wilson, CFO; Paul Jones, branch manager; and Eric Hinshaw, senior vice president of sales and marketing. (Heavy Machines photo) The Memphis branch team at the ground breaking. (Heavy Machines photo) Barbara Wilson (C), the 101-year-old matriarch of the Wilson family, the original owners of Heavy Machines, is joined by her grandson Gus Wilson, CFO and current owner (along with Erich Hinshaw and Jay Nelson, president and CEO), and Gus’ wife Meredith Wilson. (Heavy Machines photo) The HMI team representing the Pink-Belt machine. (Heavy Machines photo)

Heavy Machines LLC recently began breaking ground for a new location in Piperton, Tenn. The facility will sit on a 6-acre lot and will house both the corporate team and the staff and operations of its current Memphis branch.

The company hosted a ground breaking ceremony on June 7, with employees and company leaders, customers and members of the community attending. The new facility is expected to be completed within a year.

"We are very happy to begin the construction of our brand new location," said Gus Wilson, CFO at Heavy Machines LLC.

"Equipped with the latest technology and more space, this facility will allow us to serve our customers in the Memphis area even better. It was great to see such a great turnout at our ground breaking event. Everyone is excited and looking forward to construction and completion of the project."

The event featured local food, and a speech was given by Wilson. Several Liebherr and Link-Belt machines were displayed, including Link-Belt's famous Diggin' for a Cure Pink-Belt 145 X4 excavator. The Pink-Belt machine is a 15.2 metric ton hydraulic excavator that is painted pink to show support for breast cancer awareness. It was in route to an equipment show in Las Vegas and stopped by Heavy Machine's event on the way.

About Heavy Machines LLC

Heavy Machines LLC has been providing equipment and support for its customers since 1971. It is an authorized dealer of Liebherr, Link-Belt, Hitachi, Tana, Sakai, Dynapac, Diamond Z and numerous other heavy equipment brands. Heavy Machines currently operates nine locations throughout Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Maine, providing new and used machines, service, parts, and rentals.

For more information, visit www.heavymachinesllc.com.

Barbara Wilson (C), the 101-year-old matriarch of the Wilson family, the original owners of Heavy Machines, is joined by her grandson Gus Wilson, CFO and current owner (along with Erich Hinshaw and Jay Nelson, president and CEO), and Gus' wife Meredith Wilson. (Heavy Machines photo)




Today's top stories

MDOT Rebuilds I-275 Near Detroit

Hyundai Enters Articulated Dump Truck Market With Two Models Targeting 30-, 45-Ton Segments

When it Comes to Safe, Sustainable Infrastructure, Better Won't Arrive Out of the Blue

Next Generation of JLG Augmented Reality App Now Available

Building of Connecticut Parking Garage at New Train Station on Track for Fall Finish

New Jersey's Carteret Ferry Terminal to Soon Begin Phase 1 of Construction

Iowa Dot Announces $100M in Grants for Iowa Airports

Company Wrench Announces Shawn Goodman's Promotion to Parts Director



 

Read more about...

Business News Heavy Machines Inc. Tennessee






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA