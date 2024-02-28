List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Hemp-Based Batteries to Be Manufactured in Wisconsin

    Wed February 28, 2024 - National Edition
    Ag Equipment Intelligence


    Wisconsin Battery Company announced the acquisition of 17 acres in Portage, Wis., where it will build a new manufacturing plant to develop hemp carbon batteries as an alternative for lithium ion batteries.

    Wisconsin Battery Company focuses on research, development and manufacturing of clean, renewable energy storage alternatives.

    A Jan. 16 report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said the company aims to start production of batteries (for hearing aids) in 2025 and eventually ramp up to electric vehicle batteries.

    The company said these hemp carbon batteries will offer improved energy density, longer lifespan, reduced environmental impact and utilize domestically produced raw material thus addressing the national security risks associated with global lithium sourcing. The plant also will focus on developing industrial batteries that enhance the efficiency and reliability of solar and wind power systems and maximize efficiency of connections to the grid.




