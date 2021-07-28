TopDownWay, a modular self-descending machine that can be adapted to suit the requirements of all types of structures to be demolished, is an intelligent containment system as it retains all the material generated by the demolition works within the structure (glass, rubble, debris, noise, vibrations, dust and sprayed water).

Despe, best known in New York City for its hydraulic self-climbing Kokoon that currently is providing structure around the steel frame of the in-progress Two Manhattan West and before that 50 Hudson Yards, recently completed the floor-by-floor demolition of the world headquarters of Danish multinational brewer Carlsberg Group, which moved to a new location a few hundred meters away.

A new skyscraper with housing will rise instead where the now demolished Carlsberg silo once stood.

Contractor P. Olesen selected Despe for the job due to the unique nature of the 288 ft. tall building's position, with a school, stores and houses adjacent to the building and city regulations which required minimal disturbances including dust and noise from the demolition.

Yet, while rules between European and American cities differ, metropolitan cities globally all have the same needs: that of growing vertically by replacing energy-consuming, structurally obsolete buildings by erecting higher, eco-friendlier, anti-seismic and extraordinary skyscrapers.

Because in Europe explosives are banned in most densely populated urban areas, Despe decided to create an innovative, safe, eco-friendly and swift solution for the controlled demolition of urban skyscrapers: TopDownWay, a modular self-descending machine that can be adapted to suit the requirements of all types of structures to be demolished.

It is an intelligent containment system as it retains all the material generated by the demolition works within the structure (glass, rubble, debris, noise, vibrations, dust and sprayed water).

TopDownWay allows operators to work simultaneously on the three floors it occupies, in which it is possible to carry out different operations at the same time, such as the dismantling of the façades, the demolition of the floor and the removal of debris.

As the work progresses, the platform descends in a controlled manner until it reaches zero level, and the building has been completely demolished.

Assembly and disassembly of the structure takes place in situations of total safety for the environment and very swiftly: the different parts of the TopDownWay are assembled on the ground, hoisted with a crane and then assembled directly on the top of the skyscraper. After completing the demolition work, the structure is dismantled and disassembled.

There are many advantages when using the TopDownWay system:

Improves safety for those who live in the city, safety for the surrounding buildings and monuments, safety for the roads, safety for the employees working at great heights and safety for the environment.•

Improves speed — using the example of a building of 25 floors, Despe's system can be assembled in 20 days and in three months has completed the demolition. Using traditional demolition procedures with scaffolding, the assembly time increases to 3 months and the demolition time to 6. Gaining time in the property market means generating savings in project finance and resources.

TopDownWay is a zero environmental impact system. Which means 100 percent protection against rubble, debris, dust, noise and vibrations. In fact, the system adheres perfectly to the structure to be demolished and ensures 100 percent containment.

Improves visibility — The demolition of a skyscraper does not go unnoticed, but with this system the contractor avoids total coverage of the structure because only the three upper floors are enclosed within the system itself. This space, which is highly visible but not cumbersome, can be used for advertising, both day and night due to the use of LED illuminating systems.

For more information on Despe, visit http://www.despe.com/and http://selfclimbingkokoon.com/.

