Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed July 28, 2021 - National Edition
Despe, best known in New York City for its hydraulic self-climbing Kokoon that currently is providing structure around the steel frame of the in-progress Two Manhattan West and before that 50 Hudson Yards, recently completed the floor-by-floor demolition of the world headquarters of Danish multinational brewer Carlsberg Group, which moved to a new location a few hundred meters away.
A new skyscraper with housing will rise instead where the now demolished Carlsberg silo once stood.
Contractor P. Olesen selected Despe for the job due to the unique nature of the 288 ft. tall building's position, with a school, stores and houses adjacent to the building and city regulations which required minimal disturbances including dust and noise from the demolition.
Yet, while rules between European and American cities differ, metropolitan cities globally all have the same needs: that of growing vertically by replacing energy-consuming, structurally obsolete buildings by erecting higher, eco-friendlier, anti-seismic and extraordinary skyscrapers.
Because in Europe explosives are banned in most densely populated urban areas, Despe decided to create an innovative, safe, eco-friendly and swift solution for the controlled demolition of urban skyscrapers: TopDownWay, a modular self-descending machine that can be adapted to suit the requirements of all types of structures to be demolished.
It is an intelligent containment system as it retains all the material generated by the demolition works within the structure (glass, rubble, debris, noise, vibrations, dust and sprayed water).
TopDownWay allows operators to work simultaneously on the three floors it occupies, in which it is possible to carry out different operations at the same time, such as the dismantling of the façades, the demolition of the floor and the removal of debris.
As the work progresses, the platform descends in a controlled manner until it reaches zero level, and the building has been completely demolished.
Assembly and disassembly of the structure takes place in situations of total safety for the environment and very swiftly: the different parts of the TopDownWay are assembled on the ground, hoisted with a crane and then assembled directly on the top of the skyscraper. After completing the demolition work, the structure is dismantled and disassembled.
There are many advantages when using the TopDownWay system:
For more information on Despe, visit http://www.despe.com/and http://selfclimbingkokoon.com/.
Doosan Bobcat Continues Expansion With Groundbreaking of $70M Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina