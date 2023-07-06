List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Highway Equipment & Supply Company Joins Takeuchi Dealer Network

    Thu July 06, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Takeuchi-US


    Highway Equipment & Supply's headquarters location, as well as its branches in Lock Haven and Ephrata, Pa., will now carry the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders.
    Takeuchi-US has expanded its North American dealer network once again with the addition of Highway Equipment & Supply Company, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa.

    The company's headquarters location, as well as its branches in Lock Haven and Ephrata, Pa., will now carry the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders. These three locations also will provide equipment sales, rental and product support services as an authorized Takeuchi equipment dealer for customers throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania.

    Highway Equipment & Supply was established in Harrisburg in 1944 as a branch office of Highway Equipment Company of Pittsburgh. In 1951, Highway Equipment & Supply became its own privately held C corporation, and to this day, the Liptak and Flood families continue to own and operate the company.

    Over the years, Highway Equipment & Supply has grown to represent more than 15 equipment brands while employing approximately 90 people across four locations.

    "Takeuchi's quality compact equipment and attachments are a great complement to the products and services we currently offer," said Vince Pagano, senior vice president of Highway Equipment & Supply.

    "Takeuchi will provide the support we need to be successful, which is just one reason we're so pleased to now offer their products at three of our branches. We're looking forward to introducing customers to the many ways Takeuchi machines can provide value as profitable jobsite solutions."

    "Highway Equipment & Supply is a leader in the markets they serve," said John Vranches, division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "They are a service-oriented company offering a complete array of equipment to support all their customer needs under one roof. They're committed to providing outstanding service that exceeds their customers' expectations, and by investing in their people, products and facilities, they ensure excellent value and consistent service.

    "Takeuchi is proud to partner with Highway Equipment & Supply, and we feel our alignment will best serve our companies, and most importantly, our customers in Pennsylvania. We couldn't be more pleased to add them to the growing Takeuchi dealer family, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

    For more information, visit hwyequip.com and www.takeuchi-us.com.




