HIPOWER SYSTEMS is continuing its new product line expansion and in 2021 launched the all new portable diesel HRVW-1250 and HRVW-1375 gensets. These models are 1250 and 1375 kVA twin paralleled gensets mounted on a single DOT-approved 53 ft triple-axle trailer designed for rental and prime power applications with the flexibility to be used in standby applications as well.

The HRVW-1250 and HRVW-1375 gensets are colloquially known as "twin-packs" due to the twin 625 kVA or 685 kVA gensets mounted together on a single trailer.

The twin-packs are specifically designed for use with equipment rental companies, emergency response or any other critical application with the need for large-scale prime power or portable standby requirements.

"HIPOWER SYSTEMS' new HRVW-1250 and HRVW-1375 KVA prime portable gensets were designed to maximize serviceability and economy for the rental market," said EJ LeBlanc, sales engineer at HIPOWER SYSTEMS.

The twin-packs also were designed for fast and easy servicing. The individual genset has six access doors and a quick-access hatch for the SCR allowing the service technicians access to standard service points as well as external oil and coolant drains. Due to the dual enclosure design, technicians can safely service on one of the gensets while the other is in full operation without the concern of rotating machinery as a distraction, according to the manufacturer.

As a package, HIPOWER can deliver 1000 kW and 1100 KW of prime power. Depending on the application requirements, the genset controllers can shut down an individual genset based on load demand to help reduce fuel consumption, emissions, and run hours while extending autonomy.

"In single prime-mover applications, service would require the genset to be taken completely out of operation there by losing the power source. With the dual genset setup of the Twin-Packs, service can be completed during off-peak hours allowing for uninterrupted power," said LeBlanc.

Each genset has a dedicated 2000A ABB breaker and manual voltage change-overboard for 480 or 208 VAC operation. Additionally, the controllers will automatically trim voltage output and modify controller settings based on the position of the voltage change-overboard simplifying the voltage selection process.

Genset functions are controlled through a ComAp InteliGen Base box controller mounted inside the controller panel and an InteliVision IV5 display for local control. Each standard twin-packs is parallel capable with other HIPOWER Rentals directly from factory without the need for additional options.

"HIPOWER Systems offers large flexibility for the rental fleet customer. HIPOWER rental gensets that are 125 kVA and larger, including the twin-packs, have the ability for paralleling with up to 32 individual HIPOWER rental gensets without the need for additional load share controllers allowing for maximum usage of a fleet in any emergency situation," said LeBlanc.

HIPOWER SYSTEMS uses Volvo Penta as the preferred partner for the prime mover on the twin-packs. The HRVW-1250 is powered by twin TWD1672GE engines while the HRVW-1375 is powered by twin TWD1673GE. Both models use a turbocharged 16.1L inline six-cylinder diesel genset engine that are designed for use at 1800 RPM in 60HZ prime and standby applications. Both Volvo Penta engine models are certified to the EPA's Tier IV Final exhaust emissions regulations.

The engines are coupled to Stamford HC5 alternators with MX341 voltage regulators that each deliver 500 and 550 kWe at 60 HZ in 480V or 208V. HIPOWER SYSTEMS also adds a forced circulation coolant heater designed to ensure that the engines are properly heated while operating in cold climates.

"Our twin-packs are designed to perform in the most demanding applications, with fully sound-attenuated enclosures designed to minimize sound levels as low as 72dB(A) while avoiding water intrusion, and 600 gallon integral fuel tank that are fabricated and assembled at the state- of-the-art HIPOWER's Olathe, Kansas, facility," said LeBlanc.

The enclosures are fabricated using 11-gauge steel power coated with a finish that exceeds a 1,400-hour salt spray test to ensure the requirements of the rental market are met or surpassed.

The fuel tank is integral to the design of the base frame saving space on the footprint and weight. A secondary basin surrounds the main fuel tank to allow for 110 percent fluid containment including engine oil and coolant. The engine and alternator are mounted onto the integral fuel tank using vibration isolators.

Incorporated in the twin-packs' package is a customer load connection panel which is located between the two gensets and includes standard series 16 camlock connections for quick and safe disconnection.

The twin-packs were designed to further bolster HIPOWER SYSTEMS dependable rental product line, which includes gensets ranging from 25 KVA to 1375KVA. HIPOWER SYSTEMS is committed to delivering robust and reliable portable generators to the Power Generation Industry throughout North America, offering a standard 2 years or 3,500 hours (whichever occurs first) parts and labor limited warranty.

For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com.

