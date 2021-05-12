Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hiring Remains Biggest Business Challenge for Steel Erectors

Wed May 12, 2021 - National Edition
Steel Erectors Association of America


In January, the Steel Erectors Association of America surveyed its members regarding the business challenges they face. More than 40 percent of those responding said that hiring issues are currently their biggest challenge and 37 percent of them believe hiring will continue to be a problem over the next three years.

Closely related to this issue is business growth, which is hindered by the inability to hire enough people with the right skills. More than 18 percent of member respondents currently face business growth challenges with that number expected to increase over the next three years. Meanwhile, having craft training in place to support new and existing personnel is the third biggest concern, although SEAA members feel their craft training needs will improve by 2024.

"SEAA has successfully been growing its Ironworker Craft Training program over the last eight years. We currently have nearly 30 members participating in the program with more joining all the time," said Geoff Kress, president of SEAA. "In addition, we have launched an aggressive video production schedule to create about 20 short training videos by the end of the year. These videos align with the SEAA/NCCER ironworker training curriculum."

In addition to SEAA's job board, which is free for members but available to anyone, SEAA will explore additional resources to assist members with hiring challenges, added Kress.

One noteworthy result of the survey — a whopping 74 percent of members who responded say they would recommend SEAA to a friend or colleague.

"SEAA provides critical networking and training resources for both open shop and union erectors, fabricators, and general contractors," said Jack Nix, membership committee chairman.

For more information, visit www.seaa.net.




Today's top stories

WBEs Leave Mark On Kansas City Airport

Ditch Witch MT26 Microtrencher Provides Deepest Cut Option for Fiber Job Sites

Caterpillar Surpasses $3B Tonnes Hauled Autonomously by Cat Command for Hauling Trucks

Crews Construct Bridge Offsite, Float It Into Place

All-New Brandt Coupler Built for Safety, Optimized for Deere

VIDEO: Volvo CE Delivers Its Version of the Factory 4 Tomorrow

Brass Knuckle Splash Goggle/Face Shield-In-One is Force to Be Reckoned With

Brooks Breaks Ground in Sparta, Wisconsin



 

Read more about...

Business News SEAA Steel Erectors Association of America






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo