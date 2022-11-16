Associated Supply Company (ASCO), a provider of construction, agriculture and material handling equipment, announced that it has been awarded the Texas and Oklahoma sales and service territory for construction and mining equipment by Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA).

With more than 60 years of experience, ASCO is well-established in Texas with 24 dealership locations supporting many other brands of equipment. With a proven track record of successful growth, ASCO has a clear vision for the potential of the HCMA products to strengthen their current relationships with customers and build new relationships with the world-renowned lineup of Hitachi construction and mining equipment.

"We are excited to combine Hitachi's worldwide reputation as a premier manufacturer with ASCO's commitment to providing excellent customer service, product knowledge and industry relationships to create new opportunities for both of us," said Brax Wright, CEO, ASCO.

"ASCO looks forward to joining our Team with Hitachi, a world class manufacturer," said Steve Wright President, ASCO. "Together, we will offer the customer a superior option in our market. We are excited about this new opportunity we have to serve our customers with Hitachi"

ASCO's other product offering includes CASE Construction Equipment, CASE IH, Doosan, Volvo Construction Equipment, Genie, K-TEC, Gradall, Sennebogen, as well as many other lines of well-known and respected agriculture, construction and material handling equipment.

About ASCO

ASCO was founded in 1960 as Associated Supply Company in Lubbock, Texas, by the late J.W. "Bill" Wright as a Towmotor lift truck dealership and U.S. Army surplus equipment store. The company is currently led by Bill and Corinne's children, Brax Wright, Steve Wright and Paula Key. Three of the third-generation work in the company today, along with more than 600 other teammates.

For more information, visit www.ascoeq.com.

About HCMA

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, Inc. is a Japanese construction equipment company which is into the manufacturing, sales and service of construction machinery, transportation machinery and other machines and devices. It is a subsidiary of the Hitachi Group.

