Photo courtesy of Hitachi ZAXIS-5N compact excavators are commonly used as tool carriers with a wide range of attachments, increasing job-site versatility. Several features enhance attachment compatibility, including an auxiliary flow rate changer.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas continues to add new features to enhance the performance and comfort of ZAXIS-5N compact excavators ranging from 1.10 to 6.61 tons.

These compact excavators excel in applications where there is not a lot of space to maneuver. A short tail swing radius (U) or ultra-short tail swing radius with swing boom (USB) makes it easier to work around buildings, walls, guardrails and other structures.

"The ZAXIS-5N excavators, which include the ZX17U-5N, ZX26U-5N, ZX30U-5N, ZX35U-5N, ZX50U-5N and ZX60USB-5N, continually evolve to stay ahead of customer expectations. Our focus is to provide customers with a machine that delivers efficiency, reliability and safety," said Kei Matsumoto, product manager of compact excavators at Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

The latest upgrades to the ZAXIS-5N compact excavators include:

5-stage auxiliary flow rate changer on the ZX50U-5N to ZX60USB-5N

Blade float option on the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N

Complete hydraulic quick coupler piping on premium versions of the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N

Second auxiliary hydraulic piping on premium versions of the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N

LED work lights

USB power outlet available on cab-equipped excavators

Features Enhance Attachment Operation

ZAXIS-5N compact excavators are commonly used as tool carriers with a wide range of attachments, increasing job-site versatility. Several features enhance attachment compatibility, including an auxiliary flow rate changer.

On the ZX30U-5N to ZX35U-5N the operator can match the flow rate of the auxiliary hydraulic circuit to the requirements of the attachment being used with either a low or high setting.

The ZX50U-5N to ZX60USB-5N excavators now feature a multistage flow rate changer that allows the operator to select five different hydraulic flow settings for increased productivity and efficiency.

Complete ready-to-use hydraulic quick coupler piping and second auxiliary hydraulic piping are preinstalled on premium versions of the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N. The second auxiliary hydraulic piping is very beneficial for popular tilting and rotating attachments, making the excavators more versatile.

Other ZAXIS-5N excavators in this range come with mounting points built in for hydraulic quick coupler piping. This eliminates welding of brackets for quick coupler lines and simplifies installation of quick coupler piping.

An auxiliary function lever (AFL) includes an analog switch, trigger switch and horn for running attachments, such as a breaker or a tool with swing. A standard wedgelock quick coupler makes attachment hookup a snap. A factory-installed bracket for a thumb cylinder simplifies installation.

A standard dozer blade enables the ZAXIS-5N excavators to grade while providing extra stability. A blade float option on the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N uses the blade's weight to help perform easier and faster grading operations. The optional factory-installed angle blade version of the ZX35U-5N to ZX60USB-5N allows for enhanced grading and backfilling ability without the need for a second machine.

Small Machines Offer Big Comfort

ZAXIS-5N excavators have been upgraded with LED work lights that provide enhanced visibility in low-light conditions, improving operator comfort and safety.

Ergonomic hydraulic pilot valve control levers reduce fatigue and provide smooth control. Hydraulic pilot controls for the bucket/thumb and other attachments, boom, swing, travel and blade maximize controllability and ensure smooth operation. Swing boom and foldable travel pedals are positioned for easy operation while allowing plenty of foot room.

Maintenance Made Easy

The ZAXIS-5N excavators provide simplified access for maintenance with a hinged door that provides wide-open access to the side-by-side oil cooler and radiator core for easier cleanout. The engine cover slides vertically with less rear projection for ease of maintenance in confined spaces. Operators will no longer bump their heads on the cover during inspections.

Routine checks, such as engine oil level, are quickly accomplished from ground level. Daily maintenance points are grouped behind easy-access covers. Spin-on filters provide quick, easy access for filter maintenance. Ground-level at-a-glance gauges ease daily inspection and servicing.

The top of the track frames on all the models ranging from the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N have been sloped for easy mud removal. Grease-impregnated HN bushings and pins provide 500-hour lubricating intervals.

To reduce the cost of repair, the traditional curved glass used in the cab has been exchanged with more easily obtainable flat glass.

Installed on top of the battery, a battery disconnect prevents battery discharge during long-term storage. Maintenance is simplified since there is no need to disengage terminals and cables from the battery.

Efficient Operation Without Sacrificing Speed

Fuel-efficient Yanmar diesel engines ranging from 14.7 to 53.8 net hp (10.8 to 39.6 kW) are paired with proprietary hydraulic systems for optimum performance.

"Our hydraulic system is especially great for efficient fuel consumption, and it delivers the speed and power the operator wants," said Matsumoto.

The compact excavators from ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N incorporate power/economy work modes. The power mode provides higher engine speeds for most general digging work, while the economy mode reduces engine speed for lighter digging jobs. This results in lower noise and decreased fuel consumption.

An auto-idling system available on these models further reduces fuel consumption, emissions and noise.

Telematics Leverage Power of Data

Genuine Hitachi telematics will provide owners of the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N compact excavators with data required for better fleet management, such as machine position and hour meter information.

The telematics can be connected to Global e-Service, which remotely monitors operational status and alerts owners of upcoming maintenance and repair needs from fault codes. In addition, the telematics will track the fuel remaining in the tank.

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

Today's top stories