Working in combination with the dual-sided cutting edge, the rear-mounted wheels enable the operator to ride across smooth ground without making false corrections caused by mounds of material.

Manufactured with American steel in the heart of the Midwest, and designed with the contractor in mind, HitchDoc's Dual Dozer features a dual-sided cutting edge and rear-mounted casters so operators can push or pull material and grade in any direction.

This saves the operator time while providing a smooth, level finish without leaving tracks that need to be smoothed over manually, according to the manufacturer.

Mounting the wheels behind the cutting blade provides operators with multiple advantages. Bring more material and fill in low spots faster. Maneuver around obstacles, make tight corners and place material closer to edges.

The Dual Dozer helps get more work done, faster. Choose from a standard quick-tach plate, three point mount or both to maximize mounting options. For skid steer applications, all of the hydraulic connections are standard quick couplers and the in-cab controls are user-friendly with fingertip switches.

Sloping grades never present a problem for the Dual Dozer with 8 in. of articulation at the operator's disposal, according to the manufacturer.

The Dual Dozer works with all machine controls at the highest levels, including laser receivers, slope and sonic tracers, GPS and 3D mapping.

HitchDoc has been manufacturing the Dual Dozer for more than 20 years.

For more information, visit www.hitchdoc.com/dual-dozer.php.

