Hayden-Murphy Equipment of Minneapolis, Minn., announces its continued growth by adding Matt Borchardt, an experienced crane expert, to its sales team.

Hayden-Murphy Equipment of Minneapolis, Minn., announced its continued growth by adding Matt Borchardt, an experienced crane expert, to its sales team.

With sales and business management experience, along with service and engineering expertise, Borchardt has managed 20 distributors and in-house accounts in the United States and Canada. He has a background in value-added selling, sales training, service technician training, Six Sigma, customer service, distributor onboarding, forecasting, market development, mechanical engineering, product management and new product launches.

With 26 years of experience in the crane industry, Borchardt will enhance Hayden-Murphy's customer service. Borchardt's area of responsibility will be in Wisconsin as Hayden-Murphy continues to expand its footprint in the Midwest. CEG

Today's top stories