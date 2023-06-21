Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
    Hayden-Murphy Hires Borchardt as Its New Wisconsin Territory Sales Rep.

    Wed June 21, 2023 - Midwest Edition #13
    CEG/Hayden-Murphy


    Hayden-Murphy Equipment of Minneapolis, Minn., announced its continued growth by adding Matt Borchardt, an experienced crane expert, to its sales team.

    With sales and business management experience, along with service and engineering expertise, Borchardt has managed 20 distributors and in-house accounts in the United States and Canada. He has a background in value-added selling, sales training, service technician training, Six Sigma, customer service, distributor onboarding, forecasting, market development, mechanical engineering, product management and new product launches.

    With 26 years of experience in the crane industry, Borchardt will enhance Hayden-Murphy's customer service. Borchardt's area of responsibility will be in Wisconsin as Hayden-Murphy continues to expand its footprint in the Midwest. CEG




    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company Wisconsin






