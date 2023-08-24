The past century has been a time of explosive economic growth and prosperity for America and particularly for Long Island, N.Y. H.O. Penn Machinery Company Inc. and Caterpillar are proud to have played an integral role in building the infrastructure critical to all Long Islanders living, working, and traveling throughout the region.

Supporting the construction of the Long Island Expressway (LIE) in 1939 and the creation of America's first suburb (Levittown, Long Island) in 1947, H.O. Penn supplied the equipment and critical services that built Levittown, home of returning World War II veterans and their families.

As construction of the Verrazzano bridge began in 1959, the longest suspension bridge of its time, Queens welcomed the construction of Shea Stadium in 1964, home of the New York Mets (and later its replacement Citi Field in 2009). H.O. Penn was there to provide the right Cat equipment designed for the job.

Whether it's bridges, roads, tunnels, stadiums or the tens of millions of square feet of warehouse space being constructed on Long Island today, H.O. Penn supplied the Caterpillar equipment to get the job done and the company is grateful to its many customers, employees and business associates for trusting it to be your partner for the last 100 years.

On Aug. 3, 2023, H.O. Penn held a 100th Centennial celebration and open house at its Holtsville, N.Y., facility to show its appreciation to its customers and its employees who continue to make its historic presence on Long Island possible. CEG

