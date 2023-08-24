List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    H.O. Penn Holds Centennial Celebration in Holtsville, N.Y.

    Thu August 24, 2023 - Northeast Edition #18
    CEG


    The past century has been a time of explosive economic growth and prosperity for America and particularly for Long Island, N.Y. H.O. Penn Machinery Company Inc. and Caterpillar are proud to have played an integral role in building the infrastructure critical to all Long Islanders living, working, and traveling throughout the region.

    Supporting the construction of the Long Island Expressway (LIE) in 1939 and the creation of America's first suburb (Levittown, Long Island) in 1947, H.O. Penn supplied the equipment and critical services that built Levittown, home of returning World War II veterans and their families.

    As construction of the Verrazzano bridge began in 1959, the longest suspension bridge of its time, Queens welcomed the construction of Shea Stadium in 1964, home of the New York Mets (and later its replacement Citi Field in 2009). H.O. Penn was there to provide the right Cat equipment designed for the job.

    Whether it's bridges, roads, tunnels, stadiums or the tens of millions of square feet of warehouse space being constructed on Long Island today, H.O. Penn supplied the Caterpillar equipment to get the job done and the company is grateful to its many customers, employees and business associates for trusting it to be your partner for the last 100 years.

    On Aug. 3, 2023, H.O. Penn held a 100th Centennial celebration and open house at its Holtsville, N.Y., facility to show its appreciation to its customers and its employees who continue to make its historic presence on Long Island possible. CEG

    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16

    The large crowd enjoyed the festivities while listening to a special message from H.O. Penn’s CEO Rob Cleveland. (CEG photo)
    The Caterpillar Operator Challenge had a number of twists and turns added to make this event particularly challenging. Alex Zeruto of Grace Industries was the winner. (CEG photo)
    The Caterpillar simulator gives operators an opportunity to capture the feel of operating the real McCoy without actually putting a machine on the job site. (CEG photo)
    A 100th anniversary celebration and a warm summer evening makes soft ice cream for everyone seem like the perfect ending to the day. (CEG photo)
    This Caterpillar material handler model 3040 makes the perfect flag stand. (CEG photo)
    On loan from Riverhead Raceway was the track’s official pace car. (CEG photo)
    What could be more appropriate for a heavy equipment open house than a skid steer bounce house. (CEG photo)
    Phillip Pritchard, a/k/a “The Keeper of the Cup,” has traveled with the Stanley Cup since 1988. His primary responsibility is to keep the Stanley Cup safe at all times. Since Cat is a sponsor of the NHL®, H.O. Penn had the opportunity to have Pritchard on hand at their event with several notable trophies from the Hockey Hall of Fame. Pritchard spent the evening taking pictures and answering questions from attendees. (CEG photo)
    H.O. Penn has pieces of construction equipment available in its inventory with programs designed to suit all your needs. Standing by to help are Courtney Espadas (L) of the rental department, and Annie Taylor, of the sales department. (CEG photo)
    Checking out the latest in Cat excavators with a Cat 315 are Jose Marto (L) and Brandon Marto of M. Jesus Construction in Medford, N.Y. (CEG photo)
    H.O. Penn encouraged employees to bring their families and enjoy the celebration. Keith Fitzsimmons, corporate EHS manager of H.O. Penn, his wife, Christina, and their daughters Evey and Lilly enjoyed the day. (CEG photo)
    H.O. Penn’s Holtsville, N.Y., facility serves as a sales, service and rental center for Nassau and Suffolk counties. (CEG photo)
    As hundreds of guests arrived, they were provided with door prizes and raffle tickets for exclusive merchandise and a chance for a grand prize of a free one-month rental of a Caterpillar machine. (CEG photo)
    There was something for kids both big and small at the anniversary celebration. (CEG photo)
    No summertime celebration is complete without a barbecue, which was offered to all attending H.O. Penn customers, employees and their families. (CEG photo)
    Live entertainment kept the atmosphere festive and light. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Final BABA Rule Stipulates Domestic Made Construction Materials On Federal Projects

    C. A. Rasmussen Project to Accommodate Wildlife in SoCal

    Sustainability Integral to Operating Ethos at Rokbak

    Robins & Morton Unearths Decades-Old Items On $202M Hospital Project in Texas

    Western North Carolina's Asheville Regional Airport Begins $400M Expansion Effort

    Fort Myer Construction Leads Design-Build Job On D.C.-Area Roadway

    Jesco Becomes Exclusive Stocking Dealer of Magni America in Select New York Counties

    SAKAI Welcomes New Regional Sales Manager for Northeast Dealer Network



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Events H.O. Penn Machinery New York






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA