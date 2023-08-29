Situated on a 10-acre site next to an Amazon facility and protected wetlands off Solley Road, the design-build project will offer a minimum clear height of 32-ft. (excluding the speed bay) and will house up to two tenants.

Hoar Construction announced the groundbreaking of an 80,000-sq.-ft. tilt-wall warehouse in Glen Burnie, Md., located just 11 mi. from the Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI Marshall).

Hoar was tapped by Brennan Investment Group to serve as the general contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

Situated on a 10-acre site next to an Amazon facility and protected wetlands off Solley Road, the design-build project will offer a minimum clear height of 32-ft. (excluding the speed bay) and will house up to two tenants. The warehouse also will include two drive-in doors with ramp access and a continuous dock-high truck court with access to loading dock doors between the ramps. Entrances to the facility are planned to be constructed on both corners of the front elevation.

"This project represents Hoar's first industrial endeavor in the Washington-Baltimore market, signifying a monumental milestone in our firm's growth story within this dynamic region," said Matt Bowers, senior project manager at Hoar.

"The industrial landscape of Greater Baltimore is booming, and we look forward to addressing the high demand for quality product with the delivery of this state-of-the-art warehouse outside of BWI Marshall. Thank you to Brennan Investment Group and our valuable partners, who have been a pleasure to work with thus far as we move forward with this new chapter in the history of Hoar's D.C. division."

The warehouse marks the first design-build industrial project for Hoar's D.C. division, though Hoar has an extensive track record of industrial projects in markets throughout the country. Design-build projects allow the owner to manage only one contract as the design team and general contractor work together, allowing for a faster construction timeline and more certainty within the budget.

The Greater Baltimore industrial market has remained in growth mode over the past decade, with more than 30 million sq. ft. of warehouse space leased between 2017 and 2022, according to Cushman & Wakefield's Northeast Industrial Labor Report. This pace is expected to continue into the coming years, as the region's convenient access to I-95, BWI Marshall and nearby deep-water ports make it an ideal market for shipping storage facilities and e-commerce users alike.

The site in Glen Burnie was purchased by Brennan Investment Group earlier this year. Additional project partners include architect Powers Brown Architecture, Morris & Ritchie Associates as civil engineers and Colliers as the leasing agent.

