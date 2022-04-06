List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Honnen Equipment Names New Wirtgen Sales Manager

Wed April 06, 2022 - West Edition #8
Honnen Equipment


Andy Nicolas
Andy Nicolas

Honnen Equipment has appointed Andy Nicolas the company's new Wirtgen Group sales manager. Honnen Equipment is the authorized dealer in the Rocky Mountain Region for John Deere Construction & Forestry, John Deere Compact Construction Equipment, Wirtgen Group road-building equipment - Hamm, Vogele, Wirtgen and Kleemann, lifting equipment, and more. Nicolas will oversee Honnen's Wirtgen division for all locations and regions.

Nicolas brings more than 23 years of experience in the construction industry with a wide range of knowledge from engineering equipment to sales, including 17-plus years with John Deere.

"We are excited for the focus and attention Andy will provide for the Wirtgen Group here at Honnen," said Matt Murphy, vice president of sales. "Andy will emphasize the symmetry of the different brands of equipment we represent and will be dedicated to helping our customers succeed in the road construction industry."

Honnen provides parts, sales, service, and rentals as well as customer support and technology solutions for today's heavy equipment. www.Honnen.com




