Hultdins Purpose-Built Rail Industry Grapple

Thu April 23, 2020 - National Edition
The grapple's arm profile is designed for efficient handling of both ties and rail sections and are synchronized for more control and faster cycles.

Hultdins has introduced a strong, purpose-built rail industry grapple based on its SG forestry grapples.

The grapple's arm profile is designed for efficient handling of both ties and rail sections and are synchronized for more control and faster cycles. It is equipped with a cushioned cylinder to reduce shock loads and incorporates a direct mounted load holding valve for maximum safety.

The cylinder also is protected to minimize potential damage to the cylinder rod.

The grapple main frame and arms are constructed of high strength wear resistant steel and robotically welded. It is available in configurations for both boom trucks and tiltrotator applications.

For more information, call 519/754-0044 or visit www.hultdins.com.



