To further strengthen its light compaction range, Husqvarna Construction has introduced its first battery-powered compactor, the LFe60 LAT.

This new forward plate compactor delivers efficient compaction of soil and asphalt, and runs on the Honda eGX battery platform. The LFe60 LAT was designed to combine easy handling, no CO2 direct exhaust emissions during operation, and smart features to deliver optimal cost of ownership.

Magnus Lindeberg, global product manager of light compaction at Husqvarna Construction, said, " The LFe 60 LAT has the same fantastic features as all of our existing forward plate compactors. However, the fact that it's battery-powered means it is easier to start, has reduced noise levels and produces no CO2 direct exhaust emissions during operation.

"This means the operator doesn't have to deal with many of the challenges that come with refueling or the other demands of a combustion engine. As a result, the LFe 60 LAT can contribute to a working day that is less physically demanding and more productive."

Adding to the ease of operation, smart features such as a simple push-start button, transport wheels, low-vibrations and a handle that folds for compact transport increase efficiency. The electric motor of the LFe60 LAT compactor also helps reduce downtime and costs as it requires less maintenance than a combustion engine, the manufacturer said.

The removeable, easy to fill water tank allows for precise control of water flow. At the same time, the bottom plate and water sprinkling system are designed to prevent the fresh asphalt from sticking to the equipment or creating marks on the ground.

"We believe the LFe 60 LAT is a great addition to our light compaction range," Lindeberg said. "A combination of reliability, performance and operational ergonomics make it highly attractive to asphalt contractors looking for a forward plate compactor that delivers great results and an optimized cost of ownership — plus the added benefits of battery power."

