Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas will introduce three compact excavator models at ConExpo-Con/AGG — the HX35AZ, the HX40A and the HX48AZ.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas revealed plans for its participation in ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, with a major exhibit featuring a wide range of new, current and future machine models, plus demos of machine safety and remote management systems.

The company's 31,000-sq.-ft. exhibit will be located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth W42501. The triennial construction equipment exposition — the biggest in North America — runs from March 14 to 18.

"Hyundai brings to ConExpo-Con/AGG our strongest and deepest lineup of products, along with exciting, alternative-powered working prototypes and some of the industry's top safety and support systems, plus our team of sales, support and product experts," said Stan Park, president, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "This also marks our first ConExpo-Con/AGG since the recent Hyundai acquisition of Doosan Infracore, now known as DEVELON. Visitors will see some of the promising, early results of our collaborative efforts, including one of our new articulated dump truck models."

New Compact Excavators

Feature Award-Winning Design

Among new Hyundai models at the show are three compact excavators — the HX35AZ, HX40A and HX48AZ — that collectively earned a coveted international Red Dot Design Award, honoring the best product and industrial designs from around the globe.

In addition to complying with Tier IV Final emissions standards, the three compact excavators feature a distinctive new "Tiger Eye" design; large cabs; larger windows for increased visibility; enhanced operator comfort; load-sensing hydraulics (HX40A and HX48AZ) incorporating adjustable auxiliary flow; zero-tailswing (HX35AZ and HX48AZ); 5-in. full color LCD monitor; new auto safety lock function which prevents unintended use of a machine both from an engine and hydraulic standpoint; and five years free use of Hyundai's exclusive HiMATE telematics system. All three of the new HX-A series compact excavators will be offered in both canopy or cabin versions along with the choice of standard or 4-way dozer blade.

Hyundai Re-Enters Skid Steer,

Compact Track Loader Categories

Also at ConExpo-Con/AGG, Hyundai will display for the first time its newly available model HS120V skid steer loader and HT100V compact track loader, representing Hyundai's reentry into these compact equipment categories. The two new Hyundai compact models are powered by a 148-cu.-in. Hyundai 4HTI4 four-cycle, turbocharged, electronic-controlled diesel engine. This new Hyundai engine meets Tier IV Final emissions standards.

New, Largest Wheel Loader Leads Parade of Full-Sized Hyundai Machines

Show-goers looking for full-sized construction machines will find five Hyundai HL wheel loader models, six Hyundai HX excavator models and two Hyundai HW wheeled excavator models, equipped with a variety of productivity-enhancing attachments and quick-couplers. Some of these workhorse excavators and wheel loaders will be featured in demonstrations of Hyundai safety, technology and telematics systems. Among the wheel loader models is the new Hyundai HL985A, the company's largest capacity loader with a standard 9-cu.-yd. bucket, available in Q3 2023.

Alternative-Powered Excavator

Prototypes Point to Future Direction

The Hyundai exhibit at ConExpo-Con/AGG also will include two alternative-powered, working prototype excavators. The Hyundai HW155H is a prototype wheeled excavator, powered by a hydrogen-fueled engine. The prototype Hyundai R19E is an electric-powered compact excavator. The two-ton-class machine is designed for use both indoors and in urban settings.

Win Two-Year Lease

On Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Car

ConExpo-Con/AGG attendees may participate in the Hyundai Dream Drive Ioniq 5 Car Giveaway/Photo Contest for a chance to win a two-year lease on a Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric-powered automobile. Sponsored by Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas to demonstrate corporate-wide commitment to environmental sustainability, the contest will launch at ConExpo-Con/AGG and remain open to entries throughout 2023.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.

