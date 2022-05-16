List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hyundai Construction Equipment Adds Forsythe Tractor to Growing North American Distribution Network

Mon May 16, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment America


Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas recently expanded its North American distribution network with the addition of Forsythe Tractor & Equipment LLC, in Shreveport, La., as an authorized Hyundai compact equipment dealer.

Forsythe Tractor has been in business for a half a century.

"I have been working in the business since 1992," said Keith Forsythe, owner of Forsythe Equipment. "We have mechanics that have been here more than 35 years, and 100-plus years of combined experience in the ag and construction equipment. We believe great service and communication is the key to customer satisfaction and repeat business. Hyundai was a perfect fit for us because they share those values."

Forsythe said his grandfather started the business with the slogan, "The coffee pot's always on."

"Today, we continue that tradition, saying, ‘Where the coffee pot's still always on.'"

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 75 dealers operating from nearly 200 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com




Today's top stories

C.W. Matthews Expects to Complete $111M Phase 2 of Jackson County Project in Coming Months

Altorfer Kicks Off Caterpillar's 2022-2023 Operator Challenge

University of South Carolina Students Will Benefit from $210M Campus Village

New $840M VA Medical Center Coming to Louisville

Mazio Skid Paver Provides Jobsite Agility, Versatility Via Skid Steer Loaders

Upgrades to South Carolina Dam Mean a Drop in Adjacent Lake Levels for Over a Year

ARTBA Foundation Announces Financial Assistance to Seven Children of Fallen Highway Workers

Hoopaugh Grading Company Hosts Career Fair



 

Read more about...

Business News Hyundai Louisiana






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ 2a06:98c0:3600::103 \\ Ashburn \\ VA