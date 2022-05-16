Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas recently expanded its North American distribution network with the addition of Forsythe Tractor & Equipment LLC, in Shreveport, La., as an authorized Hyundai compact equipment dealer.

Forsythe Tractor has been in business for a half a century.

"I have been working in the business since 1992," said Keith Forsythe, owner of Forsythe Equipment. "We have mechanics that have been here more than 35 years, and 100-plus years of combined experience in the ag and construction equipment. We believe great service and communication is the key to customer satisfaction and repeat business. Hyundai was a perfect fit for us because they share those values."

Forsythe said his grandfather started the business with the slogan, "The coffee pot's always on."

"Today, we continue that tradition, saying, ‘Where the coffee pot's still always on.'"

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 75 dealers operating from nearly 200 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com

