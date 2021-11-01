List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Welcomes Stan Park as President

Mon November 01, 2021 - National Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas


Stan Park
Stan Park

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. announced the appointment of Stan Park as president of the company.

A 27-year veteran of Hyundai, Park previously held various field and executive-level leadership roles, most recently as the vice president of marketing and dealer development.

"Stan is a pillar of HCEA in North America and is well known throughout the organization domestically and abroad," said Mike Ross, vice president of sales.

Ross said Park's experience and leadership abilities will be essential in driving the success of Hyundai's brand in North America going forward.

"For more than 20 years, I've been fortunate enough to grow with Hyundai. Today, I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead the company to the next level," Park said.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.




