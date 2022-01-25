List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Hyundai Construction Equipment Names Top Dealers of 2021

Tue January 25, 2022 - National Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas


Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas named NED (National Equipment Dealers) its Top Dealer of 2021. (L-R) are Stan Park, Hyundai CE Americas president; Will Blackerby, NED vice president / corporate fleet manager; Jesse Beasly, NED chief operating officer; Dan Letterle, NED executive vice president, chief sales officer; and Mike Ross, Hyundai CE Americas VP of sales.
At an event held in conjunction with this year's Associated Equipment Distributors meeting, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. recognized NED (National Equipment Dealers) as its top dealer of 2021.

NED, through the recent merger of Four Seasons Equipment, May Heavy Equipment, Rob's Hydraulics Inc., Grove River Equipment and Earthmovers Equipment, serves customers across the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and parts of Texas.

Hyundai also ranked among its Top Dealers of 2021 Chappell Tractor of New Hampshire; Chinook Equipment of Alberta; A. Montano Co. Inc., of New York; and Reuter's Equipment of Iowa.

Hyundai honored Whited Hyundai Equipment Co. of Maine and First Choice Farm and Lawn of Tennessee and Kentucky as Top New Dealers of 2021.

Stan Park, president of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, presented the awards.

"These dealerships earned this recognition, not only through sales volume, but also by establishing and maintaining the high level of service Hyundai customers expect from our dealers," he said.

At the event, Park, along with Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas VP of Sales Mike Ross and Director of Distribution and Marketing Matt Gansser, spoke to how Hyundai is using technology, equipment innovations, retail support and other plans to help its dealers and customers "Navigate 2022 and Beyond," and award winners shared some of their best practices with the other dealers attending.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.




