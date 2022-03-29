The West River Equipment management and sales team accepts the Hyundai dealer plaque. (L-R) are Chase Chiles, sales associate; Lyle Boehm, co-owner; Delvin Boehm, co-owner; Mark Brosh, sales associate; and Ed Harseim, North Central sales manager of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas .

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced on March 21 a dealership agreement with West River Equipment, Mandan, N.D., under which West River Equipment will sell and service Hyundai wheel loaders and excavators throughout central and western North Dakota.

Delvin Boehm, co-owner of West River Equipment with his father, Lyle Boehm, said the agreement to represent Hyundai will help the dealership take advantage of opportunities created by the rapid and ongoing growth of the Bismarck-Mandan area, as well as offering its base of customers in the agriculture sector a wider range of equipment solutions.

"We believe Hyundai offers a solid range of machines to meet the growing demand for wheel loaders and excavators in the construction contractor market in the Bismarck area," Boehm said. "And many of our ag customers are finding applications for heavy equipment to boost their productivity."

Boehm said an expected resurgence of oil and gas fracking in western North Dakota will create renewed demand for construction equipment that West River Equipment can meet through its relationship with Hyundai.

"Hyundai is happy to welcome West River Equipment to our growing family of North American dealerships," said Ed Harseim, North Central sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "Its opportunities for growth in the construction, agriculture and energy markets are a great match for the equipment solutions that Hyundai offers."

West River Equipment is a relatively new dealership but traces a 50-year history as a family-owned business through a farm products dealership founded in 1972 by Delvin Boehm's grandfather.

