List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Ignite Attachments Introduces New Ag Lineup

    Wed August 09, 2023 - National Edition
    Ignite Attachments


    Ignite Attachments has introduced a new disc harrow and land grader lineup for compact utility tractor models. The attachments are designed for dependability and ease of use and deliver fast ROI for landowners and other professionals looking for heavy-duty dirt working solutions.
    Ignite Attachments has introduced a new disc harrow and land grader lineup for compact utility tractor models. The attachments are designed for dependability and ease of use and deliver fast ROI for landowners and other professionals looking for heavy-duty dirt working solutions.

    Ignite Attachments, a manufacturer of compact equipment attachments, adds to its growing lineup of direct-to-you products with increased offerings for agricultural applications.

    The company introduced a new disc harrow and land grader lineup for compact utility tractor models. The attachments are designed for dependability and ease of use and deliver fast ROI for landowners and other professionals looking for heavy-duty dirt working solutions.

    "Ignite Attachments is dedicated to providing cost-effective, hard-working tools that allow our customers to tackle any project," said Matthew Foley, lead engineer at Ignite Attachments.

    "Whether it's tilling a new garden plot or grading a driveway, good dirt work is the foundation for success in many tasks. We are excited to build on our line of 3-point hitch attachments for compact utility tractor owners and operators with these new offerings."

    Disc Harrows

    The lineup includes three disc harrow models. Available in 5-, 6- and 7-ft. widths, the disc harrow attachment features heavy-duty steel blades for efficient breakup of soils and residue. Heavy-duty, notched front blades quickly break up hard ground and provide optimal service life. These blades also are adjustable for increased versatility. Rear blades are smooth to slice up remaining clusters of soil for perfect seedbed preparation every time, the manufacturer said.

    Ignite Attachments disc harrows work with 18 to 55 hp compact utility tractors. Customers can use the company's Fit Finder tool to properly size attachments for their existing tractor. Ignite offers online ordering with direct-to-you delivery, making it easier for equipment owners and operators to maximize their productivity and capabilities.

    Land Graders

    From the field to the yard, the new lineup of land graders from Ignite Attachments are ideal for smoothing and leveling soil, gravel and other coarse materials. The models are available in 5- or 6-ft. widths. The land grader features two heavy-duty cutting edges. It simultaneously cuts down high spots and fills in low spots for fast, efficient grading that makes full use of existing material for cost savings with every use.

    Reversable blades, high-grade steel components and a corrosion-resistant finish extend the land graders' longevity for an overall low total cost of ownership. With Ignite's Fit Finder tool, customers can confidently match land grader options to existing 23 to 50 hp compact tractors.

    The Ignite Edge

    The new disc harrow and land grader lineups, like all Ignite attachments, are quality-designed and -manufactured for easy purchase, attachment and use.

    "Our goal is to make it easier for existing compact equipment owners to get the right tools, at the right price, right now," Foley said. "These new attachments expand our range of 3-point offerings, so homeowners, farmers, landscapers, grounds maintenance crews and others can get more done."

    In today's fast-paced, connected economy, Ignite offers a reliable, cost-effective solution for compact equipment operators of any brand. Online ordering and direct shipping allow customers to shop confidently and on their schedule. Ignite backs every attachment with a comprehensive warranty and excellent customer support, ensuring customers can rely on their tools for years to come.

    For more information, visit www.igniteattachments.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    GVJV Performs Milling, Paving Operation in Los Angeles

    Nashville International Airport On Track to Complete $1.5B Upgrade

    Culture in Construction: Why it Matters, and How to Make it Better

    The Industrial Company Delivering $410M Port Upgrade

    Tesla Plans to Refurbish Old Providence, R.I., Store Into EV Vehicle Hub

    Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist

    Alabama Lawmakers Negotiating to Build First New U.S. Statehouse in Decades

    Tsurumi Pump Boosts Inventory to Aid Disaster-Stricken Regions Across North America



     

    Read more about...

    Agricultural Equipment Attachments Ignite Attachments






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA