Matt Foley, lead engineer of Ignite Attachments, with the company’s newest attachment — the 74-in. rake grapple.

Let's get this fire started! A new concept attachment company — Ignite Attachments — launched its web-based business in November 2022 from Moorhead, Minn. Ignite is looking to shake up an established attachments industry and stand out from the rest.

"We looked at the experience people have with their attachments and implements with the goal of improving it — from researching and buying to maintenance and service," said Trisha Pearson, business director of Ignite Attachments. "We want to make it easy for them to find the right fit, at an accessible price and deliver it directly to their shop when they need it."

Ignite offers a direct-to-consumer online experience with several key features, including Fit Finder, which allows a customer to match their specific machine to the attachment being ordered. This enables a sure fit and allows the customer to make sure the attachment is compatible before they buy.

Ignite's "$100-or-Less" delivery to your door shipping fee takes the guesswork out of the final cost, especially when shipping heavy pieces of equipment like attachments. Most items ship the same day from the company's warehouses in Reno, Nev., and Atlanta, Ga.

Ignite ships to all 50 states, although some adjustments are necessary to ship to Hawaii and Alaska. The company has plans to partner with additional distribution centers within the United States to reduce delivery times in the future.

Currently, the company offers more than 60 products on its web site and has an aggressive roadmap for product launches in the next few years, according to Pearson. Ignite has extensive attachment and implement offerings for skid steers, track machines, compact tractors, mini-loaders and excavator attachments.

The 10,000-sq.-ft. facility in Moorhead can grow with the company to accommodate up to 60 people. It is where new concepts are developed.

"It is a place to ideate, test and validate product performance," said Pearson. "With opportunity to research, develop and test on-site, we can quickly meet market needs."

For more information, visit igniteattachments.com. CEG

Today's top stories