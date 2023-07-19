List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association Hosts OSHA Trench Safety Training

    Wed July 19, 2023 - Midwest Edition #15
    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association


    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) invites contractors and operators to an OSHA Trench Safety Competent Person Certification training on the campus of Illinois Central College (ICC) in East Peoria, Ill., on Aug. 2, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    During this training, contractors will learn about OSHA regulations for trenching and excavating; safe excavating procedures; pre-dig requirements; and more. With classroom training in the morning followed by hands-on training in-field in the afternoon, where multiple trench and pit scenarios will be present on an active job site, this training is the perfect, in-depth training for all employees that dig or enter trenches.

    Registration includes lunch and certification documentation for $50 per person (free to Illinois LICA members volunteering at the ICC tile and WASCB demo). Pre-registration is required at form.jotform.com/231783931805057 or by calling 309/932-1230.

    About Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association

    Illinois LICA is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to the professional conservation of soil and water resources. ILICA provides contractors construction and conservation education; business and legislative resources; and industry discounts.

    For more information, visit illica.net.




