The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) invites contractors and operators to a free dinner at Martin Equipment of Illinois in Peru, Ill., on Jan. 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. to learn more about grade control technology.

Contractors will learn about John Deere SmartGrade technology and basic grade control applications that can reduce labor costs, improve accuracy and enable operators of varying skill levels to operate like a pro. The benefits of ILICA membership that drive company growth and profitability also will be covered.

Prior registration requested at https://form.jotform.com/223413452657051 or by calling 309/932-1230.

About Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association

Illinois LICA is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to the professional conservation of soil and water resources. ILICA provides contractors construction and conservation education; business and legislative resources; and industry discounts.

