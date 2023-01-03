List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Illinois LICA Dishes Out Industry Bites in Peru

Tue January 03, 2023 - Midwest Edition
Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association


The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) invites contractors and operators to a free dinner at Martin Equipment of Illinois in Peru, Ill., on Jan. 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. to learn more about grade control technology.

Contractors will learn about John Deere SmartGrade technology and basic grade control applications that can reduce labor costs, improve accuracy and enable operators of varying skill levels to operate like a pro. The benefits of ILICA membership that drive company growth and profitability also will be covered.

Prior registration requested at https://form.jotform.com/223413452657051 or by calling 309/932-1230.

About Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association

Illinois LICA is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to the professional conservation of soil and water resources. ILICA provides contractors construction and conservation education; business and legislative resources; and industry discounts.




Today's top stories

Intel Selects Bechtel for Phase I of New Albany Facilities

Lindy Paving Makes the Subgrade Using Unique Technique

As AUSA Debuts e-Model, Other Dumpers Continue Thriving

New York Mets' Owner Wants Casino, Other Development, at Citi Field in Queens

AGC: Billion-Dollar Funds Will Fix Golden State Spans

North Haven, Conn., Selectman Predicts More Development On Street in 2023

Chicago Celebrates Historical Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange

Nebraska DOT, Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway



 

Read more about...

Illinois John Deere Land Improvement Contractors Association (LICA) Martin Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA