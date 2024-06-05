List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Illinois LICA Hosts Free Drainage Workshop Focused On Water Quality

    Wed June 05, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association


    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting a free Drainage Workshop Series focusing on water quality practices in three areas of the state this summer for landowners, tenants and contractors. The first workshop will be held at Highland Community College on June 26 from 8 am to 5 pm.

    The single day workshop will provide information about the history and progress of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, the benefits of edge of field practices and how to identify suitable sites for installation, cost share opportunities, and wetland jurisdictional and determination information. Producers and contractors are encouraged to attend the workshop from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., which includes a free lunch and concludes with a tour of water quality practices on campus, to learn about the conservation efforts, tools, and funding available to enhance water quality across the state.

    The afternoon sessions (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) will provide content on conservation drainage business opportunities, trench safety, surveying basics and drainage pipe installation specifications for contractors, though producers also are welcome to attend these sessions.

    Partner organizations and agencies that will be present to share information and answer questions include IL Corn, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Stephensen Co Soil & Water Conservation District, Agricultural Drainage Management Coalition, University of IL Extension, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    RSVPs requested for meal counts.

    For more information and to register, call Illinois LICA at 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net/events.




