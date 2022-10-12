List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Illinois Tollway Awards $23M in Contracts

Wed October 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #21
Illinois Tollway


The Illinois Tollway board of directors approved seven professional engineering services contracts totaling nearly $23 million at its board meeting on Sept. 15.

Nearly $788.6 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022, as part of the 11th year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. To date, more than $10.2 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2.6 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 113,040 total jobs as of August.

September professional engineering services contract awards include:

  • A $4.5 million contract to Singh & Associates Inc./A. Epstein & Sons International Inc., Chicago, for systemwide design services.
  • A $3.5 million contract to Collins Engineers Inc., Chicago, for systemwide construction management services upon request.
  • A $3 million contract to Bloom Companies, Chicago, for design services upon request on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).
  • A $3 million contract to DAMA Consultants Inc., Chicago, for systemwide construction management upon request.
  • A $3 million contract to Lakeside Engineers, Wauwatosa, Wis., for design services upon request on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).
  • A $3 million contract to Material Solutions Laboratory, Elk Grove Village, Ill., for systemwide intelligent transportation systems (ITS) construction management upon request.
  • A $3 million contract to Patrick Engineering Inc./Engineering Design Source Inc., Lisle, Ill., for systemwide design services upon request.

The contracts approved in September include five consultants and 17 subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and one consultant and six subconsultants that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 50 to 86 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 3 to 50 percent per contract.

For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.




