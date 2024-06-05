Illinois Tollway photo

The Illinois Tollway board of directors at its board meeting on May 16 approved eight construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $29 million, including four contracts awarded to support small businesses.

More than $114 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway Board in 2024, as part of the 13th year of the Tollway's 16-year, $15 billion Move Illinois capital program. The Tollway's capital program calls for investing $1.4 billion in 2024, including eight contracts set aside for small businesses.

"Our goal is to provide an opportunity for small firms to build experience and capacity so that they can be competitive and profitable businesses," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. "The support we provide also helps to increase the pool of firms to support Move Illinois and foster competition in the marketplace."

The Illinois Tollway Small Business Initiative is intended to increase opportunities for small construction companies with gross revenues of $14 million or less annually to participate in Tollway construction contracts. Since 2021, the Tollway has awarded $85.4 million in contracts to small businesses.

The Small Business Initiative puts small businesses in a position to succeed and grow by identifying select construction contracts, generally with values of approximately $5 million or less, specifically for small businesses to perform as prime contractors and subcontractors; by establishing diversity goals for select construction contracts on a project-by-project basis; and by providing liability coverage for on-site activities for contractors and subcontractors through the Rolling Owner-Controlled Insurance Program.

May construction contracts awarded include:

A $7.2 million contract to K-Five Construction Corporation/Denler Inc., Westmont, Ill., joint venture for pavement repairs on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) between Illinois Route 251 and Illinois Route 56.

A $4.9 million contract to Microsurfacing Contractors, Bridgeton, Mo., for pavement repairs on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) between U.S. 30 and Illinois Route 251.

A $3.4 million contract to Foundation Mechanics, Chicago, Ill., for noise abatement wall repairs systemwide.

A $3.2 million contract to MYS Inc., Palos Heights, Ill., for noise abatement wall repairs on the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294) between Milwaukee Avenue and O'Plaine Road and between Chicago Road and Sanders Road.

A $2.7 million contract to Foundation Mechanics, Chicago, Ill., for grading improvements on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) at Barrington Road and on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) at 127th Street.

A $1.2 million contract to Lorig Construction Company, Des Plaines, Ill., for sewer repair on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) at Arlington Heights Road.

May professional engineering services contracts awarded include:

A $1.4 million contract to Pinpoint Precision, Chicago, Ill., construction management services for reconstruction of the York Road Bridge on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).

A $5 million contract to Alfred Benesch & Company, Chicago, Ill., for planning studies upon request.

The May contracts approved include 18 certified disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms, as well as eight certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 22.16 percent to 65.00 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 2.01 percent to 5.00 percent per contract.

Overall, nearly $11.2 billion has been invested by the Tollway since the program began in 2012, with more than $2.9 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 131,650 total jobs as of April 2024.

Illinois Tollway professional engineering services contracts are selected in accordance with the qualifications-based selection process (Illinois Public Act 87-673 (30 ILCS 535/1-535/80) Architectural, Engineering and Land Surveying Qualifications-Based Selection Act), which requires state agencies to select professional architects, engineers and surveyors based on demonstrated competence and professional qualifications. Construction contracts for Illinois Tollway projects are competitively bid under the rules of the Illinois Procurement Code.

All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway board of directors for review and approval.

For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.

