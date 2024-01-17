Shutterstock photo

The Illinois Tollway board of directors approved five construction contracts totaling nearly $15 million at its December board meeting, wrapping up investments in 2023 as part of the 12th year of the Move Illinois capital program. In all, 57 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $534 million have been approved by the Tollway board in 2023.

In addition, as part of its annual review of the Move Illinois Program, the Tollway board also agreed to update the Tollway's capital program commitment to $15.2 billion in total spending over 16 years to make additional investments in the I-490 Tollway Project, as well as incorporate new infrastructure improvements needed as a result of the transition to cashless tolling and increasing regional demand for fiber-optic access that have arisen following the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated program also will accommodate planning and design for future projects. The additional investment will be made without a change to toll rate structures previously approved and affirmed in 2011.

In total, the board has awarded 833 contracts valued at approximately $12.2 billion since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, representing more than 75 percent of the program, with an estimated 126,660 total jobs created or sustained as of November 2023.

Since 2012, the Tollway has delivered the new Illinois Route 390 Tollway and a rebuilt and widened Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) with its new SmartRoad corridor, as well as the new interchange connecting the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) to I-57. Over the next four years the Tollway is scheduled to deliver the new I-490 Tollway; complete the reconstruction and widening of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294); and complete various other projects across the system.

"The Illinois Tollway is delivering on the systemwide improvements outlined in the Move Illinois Program as introduced in 2011 and then expanded in 2017 to include a comprehensive solution for the Central Tri-State Tollway, and we look forward to the completion of all of these transformational projects over the next four years," said Cassaundra Rouse, Tollway executive director. "We're proud of how far this program has come and how successful it has been in delivering not only real mobility improvements and congestion relief to our customers, but also creating jobs and economic development opportunities across the region."

The December construction contracts include 18 certified disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms, as well as five certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 22.01 percent to 34.56 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 2.97 percent to 6.80 percent per contract.

December contract awards include:

A $9.8 million contract to AGAE Contractors Inc., Chicago, Ill., for improvement at the Alsip M-1 maintenance facility on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

A $2.6 million contract to Foundation Mechanics LLC, Chicago, Ill., for storage building construction at the Gurnee M-4 maintenance facility on the Tri-State Tollway (I-94).

A $1.1 million contract to K-Five Construction Corp., Westmont, Ill., ramp pavement repairs on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) at the Touhy Avenue Interchange and at the Dempster Street Interchange.

A $699,083 contract to Rock Road Companies Inc., Janesville, Wis., for ramp pavement repairs on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) at the Genoa Road Interchange.

A $630,000 contract to R.W. Dunteman Company, Addison, Ill., for ramp pavement repairs on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) at the Roosevelt Road Interchange.

Construction contracts for Illinois Tollway projects are competitively bid under the rules of the Illinois Procurement Code. All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway board of directors for review and approval.

For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.

