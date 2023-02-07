List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Industry Gathers for California Rental Rally Trade Show

Tue February 07, 2023 - West Edition #4
CEG


CRA (California Rental Association) held its annual Rental Rally Tradeshow at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 22 to 25.

The Rental Rally featured a boot camp for rental leaders, round table discussions and other educational events; including a demo event at Dig This Vegas, where attendees were able to experience hands-on demonstrations with machines brought on site by vendors and could also try their hand at larger excavators located on site, where they raced to see who could get the basketball into the tire first.

On Jan. 24, the show kicked off with a keynote speaker, retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut Capt. Chris Cassidy, who energized the group on the importance of achieving goals and effective leadership.

Once the exhibit hall opened, the floor was buzzing with activity as rental leaders from around California visited the booths of roughly 100 vendors. Vendors had the chance to enjoy the CRA show and its fun and energetic crowd. The location is great for attendance as it allows the attendees a fun destination, organizers said.

The show was wrapped up with a Rental Palooza Party held at the Ahern hotel, where attendees were treated to a pre-1977 car show, dancing and an awards ceremony and celebrated 77 years.

The CRA was formed in 1946 as the California Trailer and Rental Yard Association by a group of individuals who understood the many things that could be accomplished by working together and the sharing of ideas. As CRA looks to the future, it wants to help store owners remain competitive and successful and encourages them to take full advantage of the many offerings at the Rental Rally.

CRA Rental Rally is held annually at the South Point Hotel and Casino in January. CEG

he team from Volvo Construction Equipment & Services includes (L-R) Chris Raulinaitis, compact/utility sales representative, VCES; Kris Villarreal, compact/utility sales representative, VCES; Phillip Ransom, general manager, sales operations and remarketing, VCES; Cheyenne Clements, marketing manager, and VCES; Ed Galindo, e-mobility product manager, VCES. The Volvo ECR25 electric excavator allows you to have all of the power and performance you need in its compact design, while working toward a sustainable future. (CEG photo)
Volvo Construction Equipment & Services had both the ASV RT-50 compact track loader and the Volvo Electric ECR25 excavator for customers to try. Equipment Share had the Yanmar the ViO35-6A mini-excavator for customers to demo. (CEG photo)
Volvo Construction Equipment & Services had both the ASV RT-50 compact track loader and the Volvo Electric ECR25 excavator for customers to try. Equipment Share had the Yanmar the ViO35-6A mini-excavator for customers to demo. (CEG photo)
Sonsray, the largest Case dealer on the west coast, was on hand along with members of the Case team, ready to discuss the many opportunities available with its lineup of equipment available for rent. (L-R) are Mike Wright, Southwest regional manager, Sonsray; Justin Condor, product specialist, Sonsray; Bryan Bernardino, general manager, Sonsray; Mark Davis, sales specialist, Case; and Randy Snider, general manager, Sonsray. (CEG photo)
Doosan Portable Power and Volvo Construction Equipment & Services create a great partnership with a wide variety of generators to suit the needs of any job site. (L-R) are Ed Galindo, e-mobility product manager, VCES; Chris Raulinaitis, compact/utility sales representative, VCES; Phillip Ransom, general manager, sales operations and remarketing, VCES; Cheyenne Clements, marketing manager, VCES; Kris Villarreal, compact/utility sales representative, VCES; and Darrin Martin, district manager — Western U.S., Doosan Portable Power. (CEG photo)
With 12 distribution locations throughout the United States, Summit Supply continues to expand its footprint and parts and equipment distribution. Summit Supply offers rubber tracks and undercarriage wear parts, rubber track pads or flatproof solid tires for compact equipment. Representatives from the business development team include (L-R) Jake Jones, Talor Garlick and Kyle Gracey, business development managers of Summit Supply. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Eric Whistlecroft, regional sales director, Western region; Joshua McCluer, regional sales manager, Western region (Southern California, Hawaii & Guam); and Steve Adams, aftermarket manager, Western region of Wacker Neuson, with the versatile DW30 wheel dumper. Attendees of the show love the compact design and appreciate the versatility of this wheel dumper by Wacker Neuson. (CEG photo)




