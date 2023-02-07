CRA (California Rental Association) held its annual Rental Rally Tradeshow at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 22 to 25.

The Rental Rally featured a boot camp for rental leaders, round table discussions and other educational events; including a demo event at Dig This Vegas, where attendees were able to experience hands-on demonstrations with machines brought on site by vendors and could also try their hand at larger excavators located on site, where they raced to see who could get the basketball into the tire first.

On Jan. 24, the show kicked off with a keynote speaker, retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut Capt. Chris Cassidy, who energized the group on the importance of achieving goals and effective leadership.

Once the exhibit hall opened, the floor was buzzing with activity as rental leaders from around California visited the booths of roughly 100 vendors. Vendors had the chance to enjoy the CRA show and its fun and energetic crowd. The location is great for attendance as it allows the attendees a fun destination, organizers said.

The show was wrapped up with a Rental Palooza Party held at the Ahern hotel, where attendees were treated to a pre-1977 car show, dancing and an awards ceremony and celebrated 77 years.

The CRA was formed in 1946 as the California Trailer and Rental Yard Association by a group of individuals who understood the many things that could be accomplished by working together and the sharing of ideas. As CRA looks to the future, it wants to help store owners remain competitive and successful and encourages them to take full advantage of the many offerings at the Rental Rally.

CRA Rental Rally is held annually at the South Point Hotel and Casino in January. CEG

Today's top stories