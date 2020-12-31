Alex Lyon & Son, Yoder & Frey and Jeff Martin Auctioneers will be in Kissimmee, Fla. to host in-person live auctions in 2021.

This past year has been a difficult one, to say the least, for every person, family and business. Pretty much every walk of life has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether you are a CEO, student, teacher, restaurant owner or retail worker.

But a new year brings a renewed optimism, and that includes the enthusiasm for the return of live heavy construction equipment auctions. Alex Lyon & Son, Yoder & Frey and Jeff Martin Auctioneers will return to Kissimmee, Fla., to host in-person live auctions early in the 2021 calendar year.

The schedule is as follows:

Alex Lyon & Son

Sat. Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, 2021

Jeff Martin Auctioneers

Feb. 8 to 10, 2021

Yoder & Frey

Feb. 10 to 13, 2021

With an inventory of heavy construction machinery, dump trucks, dozers, telehandlers, buckets and attachments, as well as commercial vehicles and a large complement of diesel engines, these companies are inviting more consignors who want to turn their stock into cash.

Buyers and sellers alike are excited for the return of in-person auctions.

"We are very optimistic," said Jeff Martin of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "Equipment is in short supply with great demand currently. And everybody that we are talking to, with all the work that's on the books, we've got three or four more years of this cycle of high demand and low supply."

Martin sees this as a boom for the return of in-person auctions. In fact, Martin believes that a bit of cabin fever in 2020 will result in a greater turnout in 2021.

"We actually are looking for an increase just because of the restrictions and everyone staying at home and not participating in other activities," said Martin. "We're actually expecting an increase. Thus far, exhibitor requests are one of the first things we start to get in. And we have an increase of about 30 percent for those.

"This is our fourth year in Kissimmee," Martin added. "We've been very well received. We've extended our property lease again. So we're here for the long haul."

While the pandemic has resulted in an increase in online bidding in 2020, the return of in-person auctions in 2021 will see companies taking extra precautions to stay safe.

"We check temperatures, we provide masks, we provide extra hand sanitizing stations, portable hand washing stations, and request people to appreciate other people's distances," Martin said. "Everybody that comes in and has been very well agreeable to what we are asking them to do. They understand there is a risk involved, but with the safety precautions we've taken with our safety personnel, we have no qualms about accommodating any concerns."

Attendees also will be required to fill out a COVID questionnaire before entering the site.

"Physical set up consignments will be the same," said Martin. "We'll ask for a questionnaire and ask if you've been around [people with COVID]. Have you been exposed? Have you been tested? And if you have, then we don't allow you in or on site. If you're out [on the lot] we ask that you wear a mask."

Jeff Martin Auctioneers will be utilizing its auction trucks rather than a theater-type event due to COVID.

Yoder & Frey echoed those same thoughts and is looking forward to seeing people face to face at its upcoming auctions. It is taking precautions to be as safe as possible, which includes larger tents so people are more spaced out. The company also will supply masks and hand sanitizers.

"We have to permit for everything we do," said Joe Thurston, senior salesman of Yoder & Frey. "That includes our tents, our auction tents, our hospitality tents and tents for the ramps. Typically those are air conditioned tents. Because of COVID, you can't have anything enclosed. So we will have tents for everything, but they will be open tents."

In previous years, auction tents were approximately 40 by 60 ft., but this year those tents will nearly double in size and be open on all sides to give people appropriate spacing and an outdoor venue. All seating will be six feet apart.

"Those are the guidelines, and that's the only way we can get a permit for those," Thurston said.

The following was posted on the Alex Lyon & Son website: "This part of the auction will be a live, in-person event. Masks required. All people attending must follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and hand-washing. Thank you in advance for adhering to these requirements, we appreciate your cooperation."

[Check back for Part II of our auction series in the next edition.]