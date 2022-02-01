List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: Industry Professionals Gather for 47th Annual World of Concrete 2022 Show

Tue February 01, 2022 - National Edition #3
CEG


Xtreme Manufacturing, along with sister company, Snorkel, highlighted the durability and robustness of its products with its "110 percent Outwork All Others" campaign. Xtreme showcased its extended reach at the 2022 show with a number of models from its product range. Snorkel highlighted its two new large-deck, rough-terrain construction scissor lifts.
Xtreme Manufacturing, along with sister company, Snorkel, highlighted the durability and robustness of its products with its “110 percent Outwork All Others” campaign. Xtreme showcased its extended reach at the 2022 show with a number of models from its product range. Snorkel highlighted its two new large-deck, rough-terrain construction scissor lifts. For the first time, World of Concrete exhibitors occupied the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year’s event featured more than 600,000 sq. ft. of exhibits. More Comfort — More Performance — More Versatility. The Cat 420 XE backhoe loader delivers exceptional performance, increased fuel efficiency, superior hydraulic system, versatility and an updated operator station. With today’s shortage in technical talent and declining graduates in STEM fields, there’s a growing effort among both auto racing associations and companies like Caterpillar to expose students to these concepts in new and exciting ways. Darren Huinker, vice president of sales of HEM Paving, Grundy Center, Iowa, with one of the company’s popular slipform pavers. HEM offers standard paving widths from 8 ft. to 37 ft.; auger/strike off system standard; hydraulic vibrators; two- or four-track models; and it is available in custom widths. Aaron Kleingartner, marketing manager of Doosan Infracore North America, shows the Doosan DX50Z-7 mini-excavator with 48.8 hp and zero tail swing in a 50-ton class. Ruben Valdez of RJ Concrete Inc. in Addison, Ill., takes a look at the Wacker Neuson utility track loader. The versatile, stand-on utility track loader is designed with a variety of operator comfort features, offers a durable, low maintenance design to reduce maintenance costs and is a good fit for landscape projects, light site work, grading and general material handling. Getting a lot of attention at the show is the massive Quick Attach 24HDRS. It can cut through asphalt and concrete with greater efficiency with the heavy-duty rock saw. This powerhouse delivers up to 20 fpm cutting speeds. Hydraulic side-shift and depth control allows skid steer operators to shift it up to 24 in. for maneuvering close to buildings and other obstacles from the comfort of their seat. Quick Attach is located in Alexandria, Minn. Bobcat has wheel loaders! The new L85 was developed and built to meet the needs of demanding customers with groundbreaking features. Bobcat’s new range of compact wheel loaders offers enhanced performance and provides dependable tools for your job. (L-R) Todd Baumgartner (L) and Eric Ruhlow of Aero Rental Inc., Grundy Center, Iowa, take a look at this Bobcat T76 compact track loader decked out with laser grading system. The GOMACO GP3 is designed for paving up to 30 ft. wide and to accommodate multiple width changes. The GP3 is available as a two-track or four-track slipform paver. The G+ control system easily interfaces with stringline or 3D machine guidance to slipform all of your project needs. At the Easi-Pour (of Huron, S.D.) booth are long-time customers of C&G Construction Co. (L-R) are Kelly Slusher, vice president of communications of C&G; Ryan Slusher, safety director of C&G; Curtis Bales, sales director of Easi-Pour; Rodney Slusher, vice president of C&G; and Patricia Slusher who keeps it all together. Rodney said, “This is hands down the best curber on the market — reliable and tough.” The Easi-Pour Compact 880 is available with a choice of rubber wheel or track configurations. Nathaniel Waldschmidt (L), product manager of Case, and Jessica Klein, marketing manager, show off the new Case TV620B, the largest compact track loader ever built. Features include a rated operating capacity of 6,200 lbs.; breakout force of 12,907 lbs.; and bucket capacity of 12,084 lbs. The Toro Ultra Buggy made its debut at WOC. Its compact design, zero-exhaust emissions make it the right fit for indoor construction and renovation applications. The Ultra Buggy hauls up to 16 cu. ft. or 2,500 lbs. of material and is 31.5 in. wide. (L-R): MB America’s Alex Jovel, marketing and after sales manager; Regan Whitfield, CEO; Billy Yarborough, sales representative; and Mike DeMond, sales representative, were on hand to answer questions from customers during a demonstration of its attachments on any compact or large piece of equipment. Showcasing Power Curbers’ 5700-D are Danny Nance (L) and Larry Eben. The latest in the company’s 5700 Series of curb machines, the 5700-D provides a new level of responsiveness, simplicity and precision while making tight jobs easier. Eric Wright, product specialist of Liebherr, unveils the company’s latest product — the THP 80-LP truck-mounted concrete pump. The new pump is compact and versatile, designed specifically for the North American market. (L-R): John Hargett, district sales manager; Mark Seeland, district sales manager; and Joe Tomlin, product specialist, all of Doosan Portable Power, are at the company’s booth at WOC showcasing the newest lineup of four new light compaction machines: a forward plate compactor, a reversible plate compactor, an upright rammer and the newest addition to the lineup – the trench roller. TEI Rock Drills of Colorado exhibited the HCC10X drill pipe casing handler. The attachment connects easily and quickly to the excavator stick and auxiliary hydraulics on most 8-ton and larger excavators. The TEI HCC10X hydraulic casing handler can grasp a 5- to 10-ft. length of drill pipe and casing together and fully position them over the drill rig. Pictured are Craig Berninger (L) of TEI dealer Western Equipment Solutions and Billy Aller, TEI North American sales manager. Sunward America’s Kendall Aldridge (L), sales manager, and Kenny Graham, director of service, parts and warranty, introduced the SWE25UF mini-excavator to WOC attendees. Sunward said the SWE25UF offers great power and size at a small footprint, making it ideal for smaller jobs. The company offers a full line of excavators, skid steers, telehandlers and attachments. LiuGong North America was sporting its new colors and new machines at World of Concrete. Darry Stuart, product support manager, said the 913FCR (compact radius) excavator will be available later this year and its size fits nicely in LiuGong’s line between the 909 and 922 machines. (L-R): Jay Rosa, Wirtgen Group specialist of Nixon-Egli; Michael Burns, N-E Wirtgen product manager; Vern Gunderson, vice president of road construction and minerals of Kirby-Smith; and Jose Hernandez, paving and compaction specialist of N-E, were all available to contractors interested in knowing about Wirtgen’s new WPS 102i placer/spreader. The two-track placer/spreader is designed for high-performance concrete feeding at widths of 12 ft. to 40 ft. and thicknesses of 20 in.

Nearly 37,000 construction professionals gathered in Nevada Jan. 17 to 20, 2022, for the 47th annual World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The event marked the return to a more traditional mid-winter date after the scaled down 2021 version of the show was moved to June due to Covid concerns.

Promoters of the show were upbeat about both the crowds and the extent to which the event and industry are returning to pre-pandemic standards.

"The level of engagement from companies of all sizes and corners of the industry was very encouraging, especially following the past couple challenging years, and points to the revival of the trade show industry and continued growth of the construction and masonry sectors," said Jackie James, group director of World of Concrete. "We are thrilled with the positive feedback we've received from our community, buyers and suppliers alike, and look forward to seeing a wealth of new business partnerships and industry innovation resulting from this week's event."

This year's affair occupied more than 632,000 sq. ft. of the recently expanded LVCC, with heavy equipment primarily housed in the new West Hall.

Exhibitors in the west hall included Caterpillar, John Deere, Case, Wirtgen, Gomaco, Doosan, Bobcat and a host of other industry leading brands. Other exhibitor categories included manufacturers and distributors of equipment, tools, products and services for the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries.

In addition to the expo, registered attendees could choose from a multitude of diverse educational sessions, according to the James.

"Year after year, industry professionals flock to World of Concrete for its highly regarded education and the unique opportunity to garner technical certifications to help professionals navigate this complex industry. This year was no different; we were pleased to see meeting rooms packed with engaged attendees bouncing ideas off peers — it is admirable to witness this industry's continued ambition to grow and share ideas," she said.

Technological advancements benefitting contractors were easy to find at the show as well. Among many other demos, Topcon showed off its new machine control for compact excavators.

"Based on the Topcon MC-X machine control platform, MC-Mobile offer the user experience and competitive performance benefits of full-size machine control guidance solutions for compact excavators, skid steers and compact track loaders," according to Topcon spokesman Oscar Cantu.

According to show officials, trends from the 2022 event include, but were not limited to:

  • Greater job site productivity, with new battery systems that deliver more power to the hand tools used to perform demanding concrete tasks, such as drilling, cutting and demolition.
  • Introduction of equipment that is automating concrete construction activities, including 3D printing, rebar tying and drilling overhead holes.
  • Entrance of new materials that increase contractor productivity while still ensuring durable repairs.
  • Streamlined management data management systems that enable contractors to tighten a project's critical path.
  • Product and equipment updates that reduce a project's carbon footprint and increase contractor productivity.

A record $1.74 million was raised by the Concrete Industry Management program through its silent and live auctions. The CIM program helps provide students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management, according to information from the show.

World of Concrete returns to Las Vegas next year for its next show, Jan. 16 to 19.

For more information, visit worldofconcrete.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)




