VIDEO: Industry Professionals Gather in Louisville for 'Largest-Ever' Utility Expo

Thu October 07, 2021 - National Edition #21
CEG


Utility professionals were in the operator's seat Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2021 in Louisville, Ky., as the Utility Expo brought the industry back together.

Organizations from across the country, including Duke Energy, CenterPoint Energy, Michels, Intren and Henkels & McCoy Inc., sent representatives ranging from CFO, COO, executive vice president, fleet and asset and equipment purchasing, to view specialized exhibits and product unveilings, participate in hands-on test drives and demonstrations, learn about the latest innovations in the industry and make purchasing decisions.

The 2021 installment of the Utility Expo was the largest in the show's history, with more than 950 companies spread across more than 1.4 million net sq. ft. (32-plus acres) of the Kentucky Exhibition Center.

"Given the extraordinary circumstances around in-person events, we were excited to be able to produce the Utility Expo and bring a diverse lineup of thousands of products to over 16,500 attendees," said John Rozum, show director of the Utility Expo.

Dave Hughes, vice president of global sales of McElroy Manufacturing Inc. and 2021 show chair, echoed Rozum's comments.

"It was significant to be able to safely and successfully operate the Utility Expo this year," said Hughes. "The new and expanded show layout, fabulous weather, innovative products and technologies and engaged crowds all contributed to a very successful event.

"The networking opportunities at the Utility Expo are invaluable for attendees and fellow exhibitors," Hughes added. "As an organization, we can provide customized solutions for our customers' challenges. But if those customers need something we cannot provide, we can refer them to an organization who can help them, and those connections can only come at events like the Utility Expo."

Jamie Gardner, brand manager of trade shows and events of Milwaukee Tool, said they weren't sure what to expect, but the show did not disappoint.

"We are thrilled with the number of decision makers who are at the show and the engaging conversations we were able to have," said Gardner. "The number of leads we were able to acquire exceeded our expectations and we are looking forward to 2023."

The Utility Expo will return to Louisville and the Kentucky Exposition Center Sept. 26 to 28, 2023.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

When Matt Druckenmiller of Multi Machine Inc. (a company that rents tracked crawler carriers across the United States) had a customer who wanted to put a concrete mixer on a tracked vehicle, he was determined to find a way to get it done. He worked with McNeilus Truck & Mfg. Inc. (a concrete mixer company) and Prinoth, a leader in the manufacturing of tracked carriers, to produce the solution, which is now a standard offering from Prinoth. (L-R): Clint Glunz and Kevin Dunn, both of McNeilus Truck & Mfg. Inc.; Matt Druckenmiller of Multi Machine; and Eric Steben of Prinoth.
(L-R): Wes Arnold and Mike Ford, both of 1st Choice Equipment, and Brenden Garlick of Summit Supply, Asbury, N.J.
The Terramac RT14 with Supervac vacuum excavator was on full display during the Utility Expo.
Compact excavators have become a mainstay in the equipment fleet of utility contractors across the United States. At the Caterpillar exhibit, seat time in the Caterpillar minis was a popular option.
The largest, most powerful, compact tracked loader on the market today — the new Case TV 620B with a huge 1 ¼ -yd. bucket — was a real show stopper.
A Link-Belt 145 excavator equipped with an Engcon tiltrotator demonstrated with a host of attachments is quickly changing the way contractors have traditionally viewed attachments and coupling systems.
Visitors walking around the demo area of the Utility Expo could get the impression that they’re visiting one big equipment rodeo. The Volvo exhibit featured a test of operator skills involving a tennis ball.
Acres of indoor exhibits were jam-packed with attendees that were drawn to the show from all 50 states.
This transporter is custom designed to take entire crews and necessary tooling to remote work sites that involve crossing extreme rough terrain.
With one of the largest outdoor exhibits at the show, and certainly one of the busiest exhibits, Altec is an industry-leading provider to electric utilities, telecommunications, tree care specialists and contractors.
(L-R): Todd Dohnal, Dano Rivas, Jack Nate and Todd Granger, all of Road Widener LLC
Allu, long known for its excavator screening bucket, held live demonstrations of the new excavator crushing bucket that was originally introduced at ConExpo.
Introduced during Utility Expo was the Powervac, which is the first excavator-mounted vacuum excavator now being imported into the United Stated by AJ (L) and Paul Lorusso of Lorusso Heavy Equipment.
Vermeer Corporation’s Peyton Boyle (R) draws a crowd as he goes over features of some of the many Vermeer products in his company’s exhibit area.
Discussing the extensive machine line-up at the SANY exhibit (L-R) are Brennis Smith, Howard Brackin, Jeff Carter and Timothy Wade of Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative, Wewahitchka, Fla., and Brady Fitzpatrick, SANY America.
(L-R): John Millsaps, Barry Ferrell, Kris Binder, Jeff Platzke and Allen Patterson of Hydrema US kept quite busy showcasing their latest products.
Substantially increasing its exhibit size compared to previous shows, Ring Power Utility Equipment had a continuous flow of show attendees looking at all of their products and services on display.
Kevin Thieneman (L), chairman of LiuGong North America, and Chris Saucedo, LiuGong’s vice president and general manager, were out at the Utility Expo promoting their products and meeting with press representatives to introduce a host of new offerings from LiuGong.
Some of the Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ representatives at the show promoting their auction services (L-R) included Colin Thain, Jeff Martin, Steve Ryals and Brian Neely.
The MWI Pumps (Deerfield Beach, Fla.) booth was represented (L-R) by Sean Correia, Eric Gregory and Chad Epperly.
Hyundai’s Ted Steinkamp (L) and the one-and-only social media influencer Mr. Dirt Perfect (Mike Simon) address the crowd during a fun-filled final day of the show.
Ready to discuss the FAE PT-300 mulcher at the Utility Expo are Michelle Austin and Mike Sampels, both of FAE USA Inc.
During day three of the show, Hyundai packed in a huge crowd to its outdoor space for a special meet-and-greet event with 20 popular social media sensations.
FAE USA’s Chris Koch (L) and Giorgio Carera had several new products to introduce to the utility contractors, including this new DML/SSL Bite Limiter attachment for vegetation management.
(L-R): Greg Sweigert, national sales manager of AYA Inc.; Mina Bishay, sales manager, USA of Kemroc; (Sam) Aycan Yaganoglu, managing director of AYA Inc.; and Mina Tadros, business development manager of Kemroc.
At the M.H. Eby Inc. exhibit (L-R) are Brandon Rohr and Brad Kitzler, both of M.H. Eby; and Dhaval Kikani and Lee Scafidi, both of National Fleet Services, Northville, Mich.
Brian Kelly Jr. and his sister, Maura Kelly, both of Pat Kelly Equipment Co., Hazelwood, Mo., stop by the CEG booth to check out the latest Midwest issue.
Ready to talk about the features and benefits of SmithCo side dump trailers is Gerred Zeising.
Kyle Sharick, CEO and founder of Tracks N Teeth, is excited to discuss how his company is “changing the way you shop for replacement parts.”
Representing Avant Techno USA (L-R) are Madison Duchaine, Adam Daher, Brent Bowman, Beau Slavens and Josh Terrell.




