Utility professionals were in the operator's seat Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2021 in Louisville, Ky., as the Utility Expo brought the industry back together.

Organizations from across the country, including Duke Energy, CenterPoint Energy, Michels, Intren and Henkels & McCoy Inc., sent representatives ranging from CFO, COO, executive vice president, fleet and asset and equipment purchasing, to view specialized exhibits and product unveilings, participate in hands-on test drives and demonstrations, learn about the latest innovations in the industry and make purchasing decisions.

The 2021 installment of the Utility Expo was the largest in the show's history, with more than 950 companies spread across more than 1.4 million net sq. ft. (32-plus acres) of the Kentucky Exhibition Center.

"Given the extraordinary circumstances around in-person events, we were excited to be able to produce the Utility Expo and bring a diverse lineup of thousands of products to over 16,500 attendees," said John Rozum, show director of the Utility Expo.

Dave Hughes, vice president of global sales of McElroy Manufacturing Inc. and 2021 show chair, echoed Rozum's comments.

"It was significant to be able to safely and successfully operate the Utility Expo this year," said Hughes. "The new and expanded show layout, fabulous weather, innovative products and technologies and engaged crowds all contributed to a very successful event.

"The networking opportunities at the Utility Expo are invaluable for attendees and fellow exhibitors," Hughes added. "As an organization, we can provide customized solutions for our customers' challenges. But if those customers need something we cannot provide, we can refer them to an organization who can help them, and those connections can only come at events like the Utility Expo."

Jamie Gardner, brand manager of trade shows and events of Milwaukee Tool, said they weren't sure what to expect, but the show did not disappoint.

"We are thrilled with the number of decision makers who are at the show and the engaging conversations we were able to have," said Gardner. "The number of leads we were able to acquire exceeded our expectations and we are looking forward to 2023."

The Utility Expo will return to Louisville and the Kentucky Exposition Center Sept. 26 to 28, 2023.

