InfraServ US LLC, an industrial equipment dealership and services platform, has completed the purchase of Acme Operations LLC. The acquisition was completed through InfraServ's subsidiary, Gateway Bobcat, a leading provider of Bobcat and Doosan-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service and rental services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Acme, based in Greenville, S.C., is a full service Bobcat dealership group offering new and used sales, rentals, parts and service across six locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. With the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate 17 locations spanning eight states across the midwest and southeastern United States.

"Acme has an excellent reputation in our industry for serving the needs of its growing customer base. I have had a long working relationship with John Hopper and we are thrilled to partner with their outstanding management team to create a best-in-class operation across a broad geographic footprint," said Mike Allen, president of Gateway Bobcat.

"We look forward to a bright future with the Gateway Bobcat team. We share a common focus of putting customers first, and we will leverage our combined services to continue with that focus," said John Hopper, general manager of Acme Operations.

About Gateway Bobcat

Gateway Bobcat, founded in 1990 and based in St. Louis, Mo., operates principally as a provider of Bobcat and Doosan-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services across its footprint of 11 dealership locations spanning Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

For more information, visit www.bobcatofstl.com.

About Acme Operations

Acme, based in Greenville, S.C., is a full service Bobcat equipment dealer offering new and used sales, rentals, parts and service in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Acme has a full parts and service department at each of its six locations.

For more information, visit www.acmeops.com.