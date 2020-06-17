Iron Bound Resumes Its Live Auctions in Seminole, Texas

Seminole, Texas, was the site of a two-day equipment auction from June 9 to 10. The Iron Bound Auctions event marked the return of live auctions in Texas, and an enthusiastic crowd was on hand to bid on a huge selection of equipment ranging from light towers to motor graders.

International buyers were able to bid online through Proxibid.

Iron Bound’s Tony Peters was busy making final preparations for the two-day sale that featured a huge amount of construction equipment, including this Case 580 Super L backhoe.

Doyle Weishuhn of Midwest Truck Center inspects a Volvo 6720 motor grader that he would later bid on. Weishuhn’s company provides equipment and services to the Texas-New Mexico oil field.

Several Hyundai 740 and 760 series loaders went up for sale at the two-day auction in Seminole, Texas between Midland and Lubbock.

This John Deere 850C dozer was one of several pieces that Jacob Klassen would bid on over the course of the sale. Klassen buys and sells ag and construction equipment in the West Texas region.

A Galion 503 L motor grader went up for sale on the first day of the auction. Philip Berry said he’d be able to put it to use on his ranch, Berry Livestock, in Hobbs, N.M.

Several motor graders were available at the auction, including this Cat 12H VHP. Peter Venner of Seminole was looking for a grader and was impressed with the condition of the Cat.

Iron Bound’s two-day June auction marked the return of live, in-person buyers. Since March, the company’s sales have featured only online bidding due to the Coronavirus pandemic.