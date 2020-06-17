Iron Bound Resumes Its Live Auctions in Seminole, Texas

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Iron Bound Resumes Its Live Auctions in Seminole, Texas

Wed June 17, 2020 - West Edition #13
CEG



Seminole, Texas, was the site of a two-day equipment auction from June 9 to 10. The Iron Bound Auctions event marked the return of live auctions in Texas, and an enthusiastic crowd was on hand to bid on a huge selection of equipment ranging from light towers to motor graders.

International buyers were able to bid online through Proxibid.

Iron Bound’s Tony Peters was busy making final preparations for the two-day sale that featured a huge amount of construction equipment, including this Case 580 Super L backhoe.
Iron Bound’s Tony Peters was busy making final preparations for the two-day sale that featured a huge amount of construction equipment, including this Case 580 Super L backhoe.

Doyle Weishuhn of Midwest Truck Center inspects a Volvo 6720 motor grader that he would later bid on. Weishuhn’s company provides equipment and services to the Texas-New Mexico oil field.
Doyle Weishuhn of Midwest Truck Center inspects a Volvo 6720 motor grader that he would later bid on. Weishuhn’s company provides equipment and services to the Texas-New Mexico oil field.

Several Hyundai 740 and 760 series loaders went up for sale at the two-day auction in Seminole, Texas between Midland and Lubbock.
Several Hyundai 740 and 760 series loaders went up for sale at the two-day auction in Seminole, Texas between Midland and Lubbock.

This John Deere 850C dozer was one of several pieces that Jacob Klassen would bid on over the course of the sale. Klassen buys and sells ag and construction equipment in the West Texas region.
This John Deere 850C dozer was one of several pieces that Jacob Klassen would bid on over the course of the sale. Klassen buys and sells ag and construction equipment in the West Texas region.

A Galion 503 L motor grader went up for sale on the first day of the auction. Philip Berry said he’d be able to put it to use on his ranch, Berry Livestock, in Hobbs, N.M.
A Galion 503 L motor grader went up for sale on the first day of the auction. Philip Berry said he’d be able to put it to use on his ranch, Berry Livestock, in Hobbs, N.M.

Several motor graders were available at the auction, including this Cat 12H VHP. Peter Venner of Seminole was looking for a grader and was impressed with the condition of the Cat.
Several motor graders were available at the auction, including this Cat 12H VHP. Peter Venner of Seminole was looking for a grader and was impressed with the condition of the Cat.

Iron Bound’s two-day June auction marked the return of live, in-person buyers. Since March, the company’s sales have featured only online bidding due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Iron Bound’s two-day June auction marked the return of live, in-person buyers. Since March, the company’s sales have featured only online bidding due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Iron Bound Auctions Proxibid TEXAS