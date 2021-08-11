In June, Beyon3D celebrated its IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and has been added to TASE's TA-Growth, TA Tech-Elite, TA-Global BlueTech, TA-Technology and TA-Industrials indices.

Beyon3D has aggressive plans to roll out its groundbreaking manufacturing technology across Europe, United States and Canada.

The Israeli tech company will be leveraging its recent joint venture with Ciment, a subsidiary of Israel Shipyards Industries, and a leading Israeli manufacturer and supplier of cement products.

"The company is primed to take an important step towards realizing its vision of revolutionizing the construction sector and the way we build," said Ran Berman, CEO of Beyon3D. "In the coming years, the company's groundbreaking manufacturing system will spearhead the transformation of traditional manufacturing processes."

After completing 10 years of R&D, Beyon3d completed its innovative digital manufacturing system developing a complete solution from design to manufacturing of concrete building products. The system includes custom software and hardware tools combined with tailor made materials. Beyon3D holds patents and trademarks for all its developments. The team includes mechanical engineers, material scientists, programmers, algorithmic developers, prototype experts, architects and designers.

Beyon3d is filling a gap in the prefab construct industry, the company said.

It is offering a scalable solution with high quality products, reduced manufacturing times and costs, reduced industrial footprint and dependence on manual labor. Creating a more efficient and effective technological solution for an industry where automation is key to growth.

The company raised $12.4 million in a book building IPO of units comprising shares and two series of warrants to institutional investors and in a Dutch auction to the public, based on a company valuation of $65.4 million.

Israeli Tech companies are driving the next generation of innovation and growth in emerging markets, according to a recent report by U.S. management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report also notes Israel's long record of success in attracting top scientists and in encouraging close collaboration between government and industry to foster technology development.

"Beyon3D has been able to develop a significant stakehold within the Israeli technology sector and sees immense opportunity to innovate further in North America," said Berman.

About Beyon3D

Established in 2011, Beyon3D's is a groundbreaking robotics manufacturing technology born in Tel Aviv, Israel. Beyon3D is one of 51 new companies listed on the TASE since the beginning of 2021, raising approximately $1,832,298,136 in aggregate, of which 33 are companies from different fields of the high-tech sector.

