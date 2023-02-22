Rehabilitation on the U.S. 95 Long Bridge that connects Sagle to Sandpoint and extends over Lake Pend O’Reille was completed in one construction season rather than two as originally planned. The repairs made to both the aging vehicular and pedestrian bridges will help maximize the years of service for both bridges. (Photo courtesy of ITB.)

In Fiscal Year 2022, the Idaho Transportation Board voted to accelerate the construction of four major bond-funded projects, which began in spring 2022, including the highly anticipated SH 16 from I-84 to U.S.-20/26, the I-86/I-15 interchange in Pocatello, the I-90/SH-41 interchange replacement in Post Falls and construction on U.S. 20/26 from I-84 to Middleton Road.

These major roadway advancements will modernize infrastructure, improve safety, reduce congestion and enhance quality of life in Idaho.

In addition, Gov. Little and the legislature invested an additional $200 million a year as an ongoing investment to address transportation needs in Idaho. These funds will be split 60/40 between ITD and local entities. ITD's portion of $120 million is already being used to address a backlog of highway projects throughout the state.

Moving Forward 2023-2027

"As we prepare for the challenges that lie ahead of us, such as supply chain disruptions, growth, attracting and retaining our workforce and the fundamental need to modernize — the key to our success will be leveraging our strengths and continuing to focus on what makes ITD a great organization," ITD said in a statement. "We have identified five focus areas that we believe will have the greatest positive impact on our employees and customers."

Invest With Purpose

ITD will modernize the transportation system by investing with purpose the funds provided by the governor and legislature to enhance the quality of life in Idaho. ITD will be responsible stewards to the public and expend taxpayer dollars wisely and with accountability for the betterment of Idaho.

External Engagement

ITD will continue to emphasize and be intentional in its public outreach, engagement and customer service and work together with the private sector, local communities, law enforcement and other partners.

Innovation

Innovation is the biggest tool ITD can rely upon to respond to changing demands in its work. It will elevate innovators across the organization and leverage employee ideas to make ITD better every day.

Employee Safety

ITD will stay vigilant about employee safety and renew efforts to maintaining a safe work environment.

Infrastructure, Funding Needs

An efficient transportation system is essential to the economy and helping Idahoan's achieve a high quality of life. Investments in transportation made in recent years have helped close the funding gap, however additional investments will be needed to continue to replace aging bridges, improve safety and capacity and further modernize Idaho's transportation infrastructure to support the growing population.

