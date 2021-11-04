Koenig Equipment welcomes the addition of J. Brian Knotts as chief operating officer and vice president of Ag production, effective Nov. 1, 2021.

Knotts brings more than 25 years of Ag, Lawn & Garden and Construction equipment experience to Koenig.

After developing a passion for agriculture while spending summers at his grandparent's farm in Indiana, Knotts dedicated 23 years of his career as an executive with John Deere Company. For the last two years, Knotts was an independent strategic advisor for investment groups and dealer organizations investigating dealership expansion opportunities.

Knotts has chosen to work exclusively for Koenig Equipment due to the company's vision for the future and focus on its customers, employees and communities. He appreciates the family atmosphere and is ready to contribute to the culture that has been built over four generations, he said.

The employing of Knotts will "provide critical leadership to achieve our mission of timely, cost-effective solutions that deliver unquestionable satisfaction to our customers," said Aaron Koenig, CEO of Koenig Equipment.

His direct experience with customers, dealers, and manufacturers will allow Knotts to "position Koenig Equipment for continued growth and expansion," which has been the core initiative of Koenig Equipment since its founding in 1904.

For more information, visit www.koenigequipment.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

