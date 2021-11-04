List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

J. Brian Knotts Joins Koenig Equipment as Chief Operating Officer, VP of Ag Productions

Thu November 04, 2021 - Midwest Edition
Koenig Equipment


Koenig Equipment welcomes the addition of J. Brian Knotts as chief operating officer and vice president of Ag production, effective Nov. 1, 2021.

Knotts brings more than 25 years of Ag, Lawn & Garden and Construction equipment experience to Koenig.

After developing a passion for agriculture while spending summers at his grandparent's farm in Indiana, Knotts dedicated 23 years of his career as an executive with John Deere Company. For the last two years, Knotts was an independent strategic advisor for investment groups and dealer organizations investigating dealership expansion opportunities.

Knotts has chosen to work exclusively for Koenig Equipment due to the company's vision for the future and focus on its customers, employees and communities. He appreciates the family atmosphere and is ready to contribute to the culture that has been built over four generations, he said.

The employing of Knotts will "provide critical leadership to achieve our mission of timely, cost-effective solutions that deliver unquestionable satisfaction to our customers," said Aaron Koenig, CEO of Koenig Equipment.

His direct experience with customers, dealers, and manufacturers will allow Knotts to "position Koenig Equipment for continued growth and expansion," which has been the core initiative of Koenig Equipment since its founding in 1904.

For more information, visit www.koenigequipment.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Contractors Increasingly Adopting Technology in Their Quest to Be Paid in Time On Time

DCR, Construction Equipment Guide Announce New Strategic Partnership

Golden State Bridge Inc. Delivers Unique Reconstruction Project

Ritchie Bros., SmartEquip Team to Make Equipment Parts Procurement Easier

Volvo, Holcim Jointly Work to Use Autonomous Electric Haulers

CNH Industrial Unveils New Organizational Structure for its Off-Highway Future

Crews Rappel Steep Slope During Stabilization Project

H.O. Penn Machinery Holds Unique 'Can You Dig It' Events



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Koenig Equipment Miscellaneous Agriculture






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo