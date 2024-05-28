List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    James Nekludoff Transfers to Monroe Tractor Westborough, Mass., Store

    Tue May 28, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    James Nekludoff
    Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor
    James Nekludoff

    James Nekludoff, Monroe Tractor equipment sales rep., has transferred to Westborough from the store in South Windsor, Conn., where he also worked as an equipment sales representative.

    With 20 years of experience in construction equipment, Nekludoff brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Westborough. He will be responsible for selling and supporting Monroe's full line of Case construction equipment and Case IH agriculture equipment, Screen Machine and Dynapac in Massachusetts' Worcester and Franklin counties.

    "I am thrilled to be joining Westborough's team and look forward to offering customers my friendly, transparent and prompt solutions: Never over-promise, but always over-deliver," said Nekludoff.

    "James joins us with an extensive background in construction equipment, and paired with his ability to expedite customer's needs make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Dan Duhn, Westborough branch manager.




