JCB Awarded Share of $600M Defense Logistics Agent Contract

Mon September 14, 2020 - National Edition
The JCB Teleskid is among a range of machines offered by JCB through the DLA contract. Teleskid’s telescoping Powerboom allows it to lift higher, reach further and dig deeper, making it well suited a range of applications.
JCB has been awarded a share of a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract as part of the DLA's Heavy Equipment Procurement Program.

The contract gives JCB eligibility to provide construction machines, some of which are manufactured at JCB's North American Headquarters in Pooler, Ga., to every branch of the U.S. military, Department of Defense, federal agencies, and partner and allied nations. The contract has an estimated value of $660 million for all equipment solicited over the next five years.

"JCB is proud of the confidence the U.S. military continues to place in JCB machines, which speaks to the outstanding design, engineering and manufacturing efforts exemplified by our team," said Chris Giorgianni, vice president of Government & Defense and Product & Marketing of JCB North America.

"The machines that will be provided to the military are commercial-off-the-shelf, which means the JCB skid steers, compact track loaders and backhoes used by our commercial customers are the same world-class workhorses our military relies on. JCB's commitment to innovation and quality ensures outstanding performance for all of our customers — from farmers in rural America and construction crews in urban cities, to our service men and women throughout the world."

The JCB equipment — including, backhoes, excavators, Access aerial work platforms, wheel loaders, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and JCB's Teleskid — will be used for a wide variety of applications. U.S. military personnel operating JCB's skid steers, Teleskids and track loaders, which are manufactured in Pooler, Ga., will experience the world's first loader with a single-arm Powerboom, designed by JCB for better visibility, greater lift, further reach and deeper dig depth, according to the manufacturer.

JCB's side entry door prevents operators from having to climb over dangerous attachments to enter the machine and once inside the cab, operators have 270 degrees of visibility.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.



JCB JCB Teleskid Military U.S. Department of Defense