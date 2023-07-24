List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    JCB North America Collects Over 18,000 Items in Annual Food Drive

    Mon July 24, 2023 - National Edition
    JCB


    With the goal of collecting 1,500 items, expectations were well surpassed with 18,000 total donations.
    With the goal of collecting 1,500 items, expectations were well surpassed with 18,000 total donations.

    JCB recently held its annual food drive event, named "The Big Dunk", benefitting America's Second Harvest Food Bank.

    The event was led by a team of JCB interns, fostering the company's culture of giving back and camaraderie. With the goal of collecting 1,500 items, their expectations were well surpassed with 18,000 total donations.

    This year saw the introduction of a friendly competition to boost employee engagement and contribute to the food drive's success. Each JCB executive was given a box to fill with donations of non-perishable goods. In the end, the executive with the least number of items in their box was dunked into the water tank, while the one with the most was allowed to choose an intern to also be dunked.

    "We're extremely proud of The Big Dunk food drive's success, the generosity of our employees and the hard work put in by our interns to make it happen," said Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America. "This event exemplifies the heart of JCB's culture, which values community, and good, healthy competition. The food drive not only allows us to give back in a meaningful way, but it also serves as a team-building opportunity for our summer interns, providing a real-world opportunity for them to learn the importance of teamwork, leadership and social responsibility in the workplace."

    "Our goal was to work efficiently as a team and give back to the community that is taking care of us while we are here for the summer and away from our families," said Hailey Medlin, marketing intern at JCB North America. "The Savannah community has become our temporary home and we're glad to be actively involved in giving back to this community, particularly with this record setting campaign."

    For more information, visit www.jcb.com.




