Despite intermittent torrential downpours rolling through the Jeff Martin Auctioneers Brooklyn, Miss., sale site, the late-spring construction and transportation two-day auction May 17 and 18, 2024, was a success.

A big crowd of onsite buyers turned out to join the online bidders vying for a nice selection of heavy iron, mini/compact machines, truck tractors, a massive selection of cars, pickups, recreational vehicles and much more. CEG

Today's top stories