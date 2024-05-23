List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Sale in Brooklyn, Mississippi

    Thu May 23, 2024 - Southeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Despite intermittent torrential downpours rolling through the Jeff Martin Auctioneers Brooklyn, Miss., sale site, the late-spring construction and transportation two-day auction May 17 and 18, 2024, was a success.

    A big crowd of onsite buyers turned out to join the online bidders vying for a nice selection of heavy iron, mini/compact machines, truck tractors, a massive selection of cars, pickups, recreational vehicles and much more. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Dillon (in cab) and Louis Smith, the father-son team of LJ Construction, based in Gulfport, Miss., test operated a Caterpillar 307E2 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Regular Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ customer Gaston Pace of Pace Equipment, Waveland, Miss., test-operated several mini-excavators before the bidding began. (CEG photo)
    Kawasaki continues to be a sought-after wheel loader at auction and this 70Z-V was of interest (L-R) to Floyd Landry, Emmett Jefferson and Justin Jefferson of JCD Enterprises, Franklinton, La. (CEG photo)
    Taking notes on various machines for potential financing plans is Grant Walker of Merchants and Marine Bank, Hattiesburg, Miss. (CEG photo)
    High atop a John Deere 350G excavator looking over the engine of the machine is Tyler Clark of Jarrell Recycling, Ellisville, Miss. (CEG photo)
    Doing a thorough inspection of a Caterpillar mini-excavator is Joey Spear of Greater Gulf Development, Biloxi, Miss. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ fleet dispatch manager Gerald Young (R) answers sales questions from James Thompson of Thompson Construction, Collins, Miss. (CEG photo)
    Hoping to take home this Volvo EC240 hydraulic excavator are Ford Ramey (L) and Scott Arinder of Ramey Motors, Purvis, Miss. (CEG photo)
    A solid lineup of loaders, dozers and mini/compact equipment was available on day one of the two-day sale. (CEG photo)




