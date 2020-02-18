--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Jeff Martin Visits Florida Auctions With 5,000+ Lots of Equipment

Tue February 18, 2020 - National Edition #4
CEG



For the third year in a row, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Kissimmee Auction in sunny Florida. The sale featured more than 5,000 lots including crawler dozers, excavators, dump trucks, truck tractors, cranes, compaction equipment, pickups, farm tractors, attachments, support items and more. The items were sold beginning on Feb. 10 and running through Feb. 13 at 5000 Oren Brown Road in Kissimmee, Fla.

To make the attendees as comfortable as possible (out of the burning sun and potential rain), the auction was simultaneously held under three tents, with each tent offering different sets of equipment. The machines were shown via video taken over the past month, once they arrived at the auction site. CEG

Shown are most of the Jeff Martin Auctioneers team.
Shown are most of the Jeff Martin Auctioneers team.

Sheryl Clark registers Brian Barnwell of JTS in Hendersonville, N.C.
Sheryl Clark registers Brian Barnwell of JTS in Hendersonville, N.C.

Bedrock Machinery in Irvine, Calif., displayed their ripper for a Cat D3, 4 or 5. Pictured (L-R) are Jack Yao and Giuliana Rossi.
Bedrock Machinery in Irvine, Calif., displayed their ripper for a Cat D3, 4 or 5. Pictured (L-R) are Jack Yao and Giuliana Rossi.

Before the heavy Equipment auction began, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held a special auction to benefit St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital, American Diabetes Foundation and Freedom Flight. Jeff Martin Auctioneers matched dollar for dollar all of the money raised during the special auction. Pictured with one of the items are Jason Miller (L) and T.J. Frieje, both of Jeff Martin Auctioneers.
Before the heavy Equipment auction began, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held a special auction to benefit St Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Children's Hospital, American Diabetes Foundation and Freedom Flight. Jeff Martin Auctioneers matched dollar for dollar all of the money raised during the special auction. Pictured with one of the items are Jason Miller (L) and T.J. Frieje, both of Jeff Martin Auctioneers.

(L-R): Chris, Alan and Jordan Leman of All Aggregates in Traverse City, Mich., were interested in this Powerscreen XH320 mid-sized horizontal impact crusher.
(L-R): Chris, Alan and Jordan Leman of All Aggregates in Traverse City, Mich., were interested in this Powerscreen XH320 mid-sized horizontal impact crusher.

Rick (L) and Richard Sowers of Sowers Construction Company in Mt Airy, N.C., were looking over the wheel loaders.
Rick (L) and Richard Sowers of Sowers Construction Company in Mt Airy, N.C., were looking over the wheel loaders.

Todd Wendorf (L) and Dave Innes of Astec Asphalt, Brown City, Mich., tested this John Deere 850J dozer with 600 hours showing on the meter.
Todd Wendorf (L) and Dave Innes of Astec Asphalt, Brown City, Mich., tested this John Deere 850J dozer with 600 hours showing on the meter.

The bidders had a nice selection of Komatsu, Cat and John Deere dozers.
The bidders had a nice selection of Komatsu, Cat and John Deere dozers.

(L-R): Don and Renee Bullard with Stuart Williams, all of Ballard Excavating in Andalusia, Ala. Don has been coming to the Kissimmee auctions for 45 years and always buys a machine or two.
(L-R): Don and Renee Bullard with Stuart Williams, all of Ballard Excavating in Andalusia, Ala. Don has been coming to the Kissimmee auctions for 45 years and always buys a machine or two.

Jimmy Villabos (L) and Fernando Contreras of V&C Mining in Colombia liked what they saw in the Cat D8R and planned to bid on it.
Jimmy Villabos (L) and Fernando Contreras of V&C Mining in Colombia liked what they saw in the Cat D8R and planned to bid on it.

Dan McHugh of Brookside Equipment Sales came in from Phillipston, Mass., to review the excavators up for bid at the Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ Kissimmee auction.
Dan McHugh of Brookside Equipment Sales came in from Phillipston, Mass., to review the excavators up for bid at the Jeff Martin Auctioneers' Kissimmee auction.

There were many excavators for the contractors to choose from.
There were many excavators for the contractors to choose from.

This set of Terex 40-ton artic trucks were sold to a contractor in Virginia.
This set of Terex 40-ton artic trucks were sold to a contractor in Virginia.

Steve Jordan of Steve Stone Land Clearing in Andrews, S.C., checked out the Komatsu excavators.
Steve Jordan of Steve Stone Land Clearing in Andrews, S.C., checked out the Komatsu excavators.

Bidders view the items up for auction.
Bidders view the items up for auction.

The bidders enjoyed a comfortable environment to bid.
The bidders enjoyed a comfortable environment to bid.

Jeff Martin (L) greets Jeff Hunter of Powerscreen Mid Atlantic in Kernersville, N.C.
Jeff Martin (L) greets Jeff Hunter of Powerscreen Mid Atlantic in Kernersville, N.C.

Richard Gray of Gray Construction takes some time to peruse Construction Equipment Guide’s annual Florida Auction preview edition.
Richard Gray of Gray Construction takes some time to peruse Construction Equipment Guide's annual Florida Auction preview edition.

(L-R) are Jerry Glessner, owner of Jerry’s Trucking and Excavating in Lewisville, Ohio; Josh Carter, mechanic driver and operator of Larson Trucking in Jeffersonville, Ohio; and Jared Larson, owner of Larson Trucking in Jeffersonville, Ohio.
(L-R) are Jerry Glessner, owner of Jerry's Trucking and Excavating in Lewisville, Ohio; Josh Carter, mechanic driver and operator of Larson Trucking in Jeffersonville, Ohio; and Jared Larson, owner of Larson Trucking in Jeffersonville, Ohio.

With buyers represented from all 50 states and 11 foreign countries, prices held strong at Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ Kissimmee auction.
With buyers represented from all 50 states and 11 foreign countries, prices held strong at Jeff Martin Auctioneers' Kissimmee auction.

Particularly high numbers of bids and prices were realized in crawler tractors and the entire selection of compaction equipment.
Particularly high numbers of bids and prices were realized in crawler tractors and the entire selection of compaction equipment.

Brian (L) and Caleb Lofty of Lofty Paving, based in Dunlap, Tenn., give this Ingersoll Rand roller the once over while considering a bid.
Brian (L) and Caleb Lofty of Lofty Paving, based in Dunlap, Tenn., give this Ingersoll Rand roller the once over while considering a bid.

The staging area of Jeff Martin Auctioneers’ Kissimmee sale was always a flurry of activity.
The staging area of Jeff Martin Auctioneers' Kissimmee sale was always a flurry of activity.

Jim Weber (L) and Ron Frost of Ohio Mulch were at the Jeff Martin Auctioneers Kissimmee auction in search of wheel loaders.
Jim Weber (L) and Ron Frost of Ohio Mulch were at the Jeff Martin Auctioneers Kissimmee auction in search of wheel loaders.

The Jeff Martin Auctioneers Kissimmee auction was the perfect meeting place for a group from popular YouTube channels focused on construction and related equipment, including (L-R) Let’s Dig 18, Elite Earth Works LLC, Jasonworksalot, Dirt Perfect and SOT Metalworks.
The Jeff Martin Auctioneers Kissimmee auction was the perfect meeting place for a group from popular YouTube channels focused on construction and related equipment, including (L-R) Let's Dig 18, Elite Earth Works LLC, Jasonworksalot, Dirt Perfect and SOT Metalworks.

Steve Jordan of Steve’s Stone & Contracting, based in Andrews, N.C., puts this Komatsu PC 360LC excavator through its paces at the auction.
Steve Jordan of Steve's Stone & Contracting, based in Andrews, N.C., puts this Komatsu PC 360LC excavator through its paces at the auction.

Rawlins Landscape & Grading’s Scott Justice (L) and Chris Rawlins consider a bid on this Haybuster IG-11 tub grinder at the auction.
Rawlins Landscape & Grading's Scott Justice (L) and Chris Rawlins consider a bid on this Haybuster IG-11 tub grinder at the auction.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers greets patrons of its 2020 Kissimmee sale with a patriotic display.
Jeff Martin Auctioneers greets patrons of its 2020 Kissimmee sale with a patriotic display.

(L-R): Ben Flowers, Kevin Ferringer and Johnny Gomez of Eager Beaver Trailers were in the exhibit area at the Jeff Martin Auction in Kissimmee to talk about the company’s line of trailers.
(L-R): Ben Flowers, Kevin Ferringer and Johnny Gomez of Eager Beaver Trailers were in the exhibit area at the Jeff Martin Auction in Kissimmee to talk about the company's line of trailers.

Jeff (L) and James Lautanen of Jeff Lautanen in Jefferson, Ohio, are welcomed to the sale by Jeff Martin (C).
Jeff (L) and James Lautanen of Jeff Lautanen in Jefferson, Ohio, are welcomed to the sale by Jeff Martin (C).



