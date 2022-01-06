Jesse Beasley

National Equipment Dealers LLC (NED) recently named Jesse Beasley as the new chief operating officer of the company.

As chief operating officer, Beasley will provide company-wide leadership, team management and strategic vision to the employees, as he oversees the implementation of NED's continued growth strategies.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Jesse since 2013 when he was the first new hire that we made after our purchase of May Heavy Equipment," said Kerry Vickar, NED chairman.

"Since that time, Jesse has shown everyone that he has a tremendous work ethic and that he is a natural leader. Those skills, coupled with his industry knowledge have made him worthy of his position as our new chief operating officer."

"I couldn't be prouder of Jesse with this well-deserved promotion. He is absolutely the best operations management person I have ever been around," said Mitch Nevins, NED CEO.

In his previous role as vice president of east coast operations of NED, Beasley managed operations for seven branches, located throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. He got his start in the heavy equipment rental businessas an intern at a large heavy equipment rental company while going to college. Over the last 23 years, Beasley has held various leadership positions in rentals, sales and operations.

As NED COO, Beasley will continue to be based out of NED's Charlotte, N.C., branch location.

For more information, visit www.nedealers.com.

