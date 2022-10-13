Jesus Cedillo (CEG photo)

Jesus Cedillo recently joined the staff of Linder Industrial Machinery as the company's used equipment general manager.

Cedillo has been in the machine industry since 1995 when he started in the crane industry. Over the years, he became adept in knowledge of a wide range of equipment — including earthmoving and paving — which led him to additional opportunities, but when he first got into the crane business, he had no idea his responsibilities also would include sales of barges, boats, tugboats and push boats.

"The crane industry provided me with the unique opportunity to travel the world and work with customers on their machine buying needs and providing them with a complete package of parts-service-sales-rentals solutions," Cedillo said.

Before joining Linder, Cedillo held the position of vice president of international sales of a major equipment distributorship in the state of Florida. With his previous company, he was able to export anything new and used on any product type.

Travel for business became second nature to Cedillo and it provided exposure to broader types of machines to sell.

"You need to understand the worldwide machine market to be able to understand a need and to be able to close a deal with a customer who is maybe 7,000 miles away," added Cedillo.

In simple terms, what Cedillo will be doing at Linder is to "provide a package solution."

"I am honored to be a part of this team. I will be working to surpass our goals for the used equipment division."

When asked about surpassing goals, Cedillo said that the plan is to take the sales of used equipment buying and selling to another level. A simple philosophy of "doing more that works and less that doesn't."

"We need to have greater digitalization to support the group here and bring a way of doing business for them that surpasses old methods of simply calling and touching base by utilizing an interactive digitalized approach. A platform that is ‘live' that can be an enhanced tool that will help our people to sell what we have."

With regards to what "digitally" completely means, Cedillo said it's a tool for enhancement of the buying process and to be the hub to close the deals.

"By having a sales platform that Linder reps can open on their computers, tablets or phones and provide a buying experience, like a virtual tour of a machine, without actually having to touch the machine. Nothing overly revolutionary, just using the tools that we can further develop and simply discard any practices that may be obsolete.

"We have goals and targets as company, but for used equipment, we have a plan to make it a much bigger opportunity than what is currently in place."

When asked about sourcing and finding machines to sell, Cedillo said, "I'm not a magician. We struggle like everyone else to find the machines our customers need. But I can already see that management at Linder is supporting me with the flexibility to make deals that wouldn't typically be done in the past. The market is difficult right now. We need to be resourceful and use creative outlets for getting machines to sell."

Today's top stories