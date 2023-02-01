List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
JLG Completes Acquisition of Hinowa

Wed February 01, 2023 - National Edition
JLG


JLG-branded compact crawler booms, which Hinowa has produced since 2010 and includes electric-, hybrid- and diesel-powered models, will continue to be offered.
JLG Industries Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has completed its acquisition of Hinowa S.p.A., adding the market-leading brand to the company's Access segment.

This expansion of the JLG product portfolio enables the company to strengthen its specialty applications offerings and increase its presence in niche industries, including agricultural, landscape and vegetation management.

Founded in 1987 in Nogara, Italy, Hinowa became well-known in the industry for its innovative track designs and as an early adopter and leader in the advancement of lithium-ion battery technology in mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). Hinowa's 200-plus team members and two facilities, a 250,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and a 50,000 sq. ft. parts facility, are now part of the Oshkosh Corporation Access segment, and the Hinowa brand will be retained on its line of track-based aerial work platforms, mini dumpers, lift trucks and undercarriages products.

"The acquisition was about growing the company and growing our capabilities," said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh executive vice president and JLG president. "JLG and Hinowa are both strong brands. Joining forces allows us to unlock more potential globally. This is a very positive time for the business, and we are excited to welcome the Hinowa team to the JLG family."

Hinowa's products, including a JLG-branded compact crawler boom lift, will be on display in booth #W44066 at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, March 14-18.

For more information, visit JLG.com.




